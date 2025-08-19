'The Need to Believe' Donovan J. Rose’s Inspiring Journey from Underdog to NFL Legend

A Powerful Story of Resilience, Determination, and Triumph Over Adversity

CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Need to Believe: One Man’s Commitment to Excellence by Donovan J. Rose is an inspirational memoir that chronicles his journey from a young boy with modest athletic skills to a professional football player in both the National Football League (NFL) and Canadian Football League (CFL). In this compelling book, Rose shares the principles of perseverance, hard work, and the "need to believe" that helped him overcome life’s hurdles and become an influential coach and mentor to countless student-athletes.Growing up in Norfolk, Virginia, during a time of racial challenges, Rose was not the typical star athlete. Despite his small size, lack of speed, and no college scholarship offers, he developed an unshakeable belief in himself and his dreams. Inspired by his parents, his mother’s unwavering love and guidance and his father’s legendary legacy, Rose pursued his dreams against all odds. His mother’s emphasis on family first and his father’s influence led him to believe that anything was possible through dedication and faith.After graduating from Hampton Institute, Rose defied the odds by walking on to the Kansas City Chiefs and playing for eight years under Hall of Fame coaches. He later went on to work with students considered “at risk” and transformed thousands of young lives through coaching and mentoring.“I wrote The Need to Believe because I believe anyone can achieve greatness with the right mindset,” says Rose. “No matter the setbacks you face, perseverance and a strong belief in yourself can get you through.”Donovan J. Rose was born in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1957 and went on to achieve success both as an athlete and a coach. His remarkable career includes playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he earned multiple accolades, including leading the CFL in interceptions and winning the Grey Cup Championship in 1984. As a coach at Hampton University, Rose led his teams to nine Conference Championships, four HBCU National Championships, and several coaching awards, including Assistant Coach of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Hall of Fame.After retiring from football, Rose continued to mentor student-athletes, helping many of them play in the NFL and CFL. His book is not only a reflection of his own experiences but also a guide for youth to overcome obstacles and achieve their dreams.The Need to Believe is more than just a personal memoir. It is a blueprint for success, teaching readers that no matter how many setbacks they face, they must never give up. Through Rose’s story, readers will learn the importance of perseverance, the power of self-belief, and the value of resilience in the face of criticism. The key message is clear: “Anyone can accomplish anything in life if they develop the need to believe.”

Donovan J. Rose on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford

