TNS Opens at Aventura Mall: Colombia, Souvenir Version

Celebrating Colombian culture through fashion, TNS debuts its latest concept store at Aventura Mall, bringing exclusive souvenir-inspired designs to Miami.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TNS, the Colombian-born fashion brand celebrated for its effortless style, artisanal textures, and authentic roots, officially opened its doors at Aventura Mall on August 15. The brand’s newest U.S. location brings the soul of Colombia to Miami, inviting visitors to explore, touch, and feel the spirit of a country where every piece tells a story.

More than a store, the Aventura Mall space is a multisensory gallery of textures, colors, and culture. From handcrafted denim with purpose to accessories inspired by Colombian heritage, every item is designed as a modern souvenir: rustic, natural, welcoming, and undeniably cool.

“Colombia isn’t just a place you visit—it’s something you feel. That’s exactly what we want our customers to experience at Aventura Mall,” says Paola Toro, Marketing Director at TNS. “This store is a little piece of home for us, but it’s also an invitation for everyone to discover a brand that’s as bold and vibrant as Colombia itself.”

Visit Us

Now Open: Aventura Mall – Lower level, store number 729.

Follow Us: @tns.worldwide on Instagram and @tnsworldwide on TikTok for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and community highlights.

About TNS

Founded in Colombia in 1976, TNS is a youth-driven fashion brand rooted in Latin American culture and infused with a modern, global sensibility. Known for its premium denim, relaxed silhouettes, and handcrafted details for both him and her, TNS celebrates the textures, colors, and spirit of Colombia in every collection.

TNS is expanding internationally with a fresh vision of what Colombian fashion means on a global stage, through the concept of “Colombia, souvenir version,” transforming fashion into a keepsake of cultural heritage.

The brand made its U.S. debut in 2024 and currently operates stores in Dadeland Mall, Sawgrass Mills, Brickell City Center, and now Aventura Mall, marking its latest chapter of growth in the U.S. For more information, visit www.tns.us or follow @tns.worldwide.

About Aventura Mall

Voted Best Mall in the United States by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, Aventura Mall continues to set the standard of excellence as the premier shopping destination in Miami and South Florida—and one of the top malls in the U.S. in sales per square foot. Aventura Mall features a coveted selection of luxury boutiques, including Prada, Hermès, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Fendi, Ferragamo, Givenchy, Burberry, BVLGARI, Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, Dior opening this fall and more. In addition, the mall has five department stores, including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s, and is highlighted by 300 of the world’s most sought-after retailers, including Aritzia, Alo Yoga, SKIMS, Anthropologie, Charlotte Tilbury, Lacoste, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Sephora and a two-level Zara and Apple store. Aventura Mall also features Eataly and more than 50 eateries and restaurants, including Treats Food Hall; The Aventura Market, South Florida’s largest indoor farmers market; and the experiential Arts Aventura Mall program, highlighting 25+ museum-quality pieces in a range of mediums, which guests can enjoy via a multilingual, self-guided ArtWalk audio tour. Visit AventuraMall.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

