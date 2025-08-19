Denise Mccormick is Proud to Present her book 'Polly the Talking Collie'

Using Storytelling to Help Children Build Accountability, Confidence, and Life Skills

CORALVILLE, IA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and educator Denise McCormick returns with another inspiring and imaginative tale, Polly the Talking Collie: I Am Taking 100% Responsibility . In this engaging story, readers follow Polly, a lovable and wise farm dog who not only talks but teaches children one of the most powerful life skills: taking full responsibility for their actions.Through relatable adventures, gentle humor, and vibrant illustrations, Polly helps her young friends learn that taking ownership of their choices leads to empowerment, growth, and stronger relationships. The book blends entertainment with a meaningful lesson, making it an engaging read for both children and the adults who guide them.“I wanted to find a way to teach children the concept of taking 100% responsibility something even adults struggle with,” says McCormick. “Polly was the perfect character to model this. She’s relatable, she’s fun, and she can gently guide children toward understanding the power they hold in shaping their own lives.”Inspired during a virtual classroom visit when students asked about the real-life Polly from her previous book’s author bio, McCormick decided to make the beloved collie the star of her next story. The book also pays tribute to her husband, John, and life on their Century and Heritage farm in Iowa, offering children a modern look at farm life through Polly’s eyes.Denise McCormick is a passionate author, educator, and Certified Canfield Trainer in the Success Principles. Her work focuses on fostering responsibility, empathy, and self-awareness in children. Her #1 International Bestselling children’s books, Never Mind the Monkey Mind and Polly the Talking Collie: I Am Taking 100% Responsibility, have both earned acclaim for creatively teaching life skills through relatable storytelling. She has also contributed to several acclaimed anthologies, including Ordinary Miracles, Women Who Impact, Women Who Shine, Leading With Legacy, and Top 50 Fearless Leaders.At its core, Polly the Talking Collie is about empowerment. “When children understand they have control over their responses and actions, they gain the confidence to make life better, not just for themselves, but for those around them,” McCormick says.

Denise Mccormick on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.