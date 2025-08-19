From Karaikudi to Western Ghats: Cycling Team at OCTS Pvt. Ltd. Conquered the Road Again

From Karaikudi to Western Ghats

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventure calls to those willing to step beyond the familiar, and at Overseas Cyber Technical Services Pvt. LTd., our cycling team answered that call with a thrilling two-day expedition to the scenic heights of Ooty. Following up on last year’s achievement of crossing the Tamil Nadu–Kerala border, this year the team set their sights even higher. Pedaling through challenging terrain, they once again proved that the best views come after the hardest climbs.

Cycling Squad of OCTS Pvt. Ltd.

The OCTS Cycling team is an energetic and vibrant group driven by a common love for cycling and a daring spirit to meet challenges. The lineup includes Mr. Suresh Babu, Director of OCTS, along with five pedal warriors: Akash, Hariharan, Santhos Bala, Mahesh Kumar, Sabrish and Robert.

The Mission Layout

The team planned for a 95 km ride over two days, aiming to cover 60 km on the first day and 35 km on the second day. On the first day, they started their 60 km ride at Mettupalayam, rode through the winding hairpin bends on the way to Kotagiri and finished at Ooty.

The next day, they set out on a 35 km ride from Echo Rock way back to Mettupalayam. Pedaling at an altitude of 2,240 meters above sea level, they defeated the demanding climb with focus and collective spirit.

Day 1: Bends that Tested the Brave

On the first day, the OCTS cycling team began their journey with hearts full of ambition and a thirst for challenge. With every turn of the pedal, they climbed through winding ghats and misty forests. Along the way, they faced 12 rugged zigzag bends, where the steepness tested their strength and willpower.

As the hours passed, the challenges intensified. With water running low, dehydration became an added difficulty. Despite the physical toll and rising fatigue, they rode their cycles for 7 continuous hours without pause. After overcoming challenges together, they enjoyed a restful night at Villa Mountain Crest Resort.

Day 2: The Final Push

The team kicked off the next day with the same energy and enthusiasm. With high spirits, they set out once more to conquer the final stretch of their journey. From Echo Rock, they pedaled their way back to Mettupalayam.

Along the way, they had the thrilling experience of encountering wild bison in their natural habitat. Standing atop Echo Rock, they looked out over a vast forest reserve, with breathtaking views stretching across the Coimbatore plains, a glorious payoff for their relentless effort.

Finally, the mountain cycling journey came to a successful close, creating unforgettable memories and life takeaways.

Not the End, But a New Chapter for OCTS Pvt. Ltd.!

The entire OCTS team held their hopes high for a safe and successful journey. Through careful planning and teamwork, the expedition once again concluded with outstanding success.

“It’s hard to put into words the rush of emotions we felt. This journey taught us to appreciate the simple yet essential things in life. Every mile we covered brought a moment of clarity and calm. Supporting one another is the key to overcoming challenges and emerging victorious,” the team shared with a deep sense of fulfillment.

This cycling expedition not only showcased the adventurous spirit of the OCTS team but also underscored the company’s commitment to health and holistic well-being. Overseas Cyber Technical Services Pvt. LTd. believes that physical fitness and mental resilience go hand in hand with professional success. The journey does not stop here. The team is expanding and gearing up for even greater accomplishments in the future.

About Overseas Cyber Technical Services Pvt. Ltd.

Overseas Cyber Technical Services Pvt. Ltd. is a next-gen IT company in Karaikudi. Established in 2008, it provides top-tier IT services to various clients worldwide. The company laid its foundation on four core values – Honesty, Humility, Hard Work, and Happiness. With its world-class infrastructure, a hygienic workplace, and a relaxing atmosphere, OCTS Pvt. Ltd. ensures employee well-being and job satisfaction. The company offers abundant opportunities for individuals to grow, both professionally and personally. For more information, visit octsindia.com.

