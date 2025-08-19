Attorney General Brenna Bird Warns of Deepfake Dangers as Students Head Back to School

DES MOINES—As students across Iowa prepare to return to the classroom, Attorney General Brenna Bird is issuing a warning to Iowa parents and schools about the dangers of deepfake artificial intelligence (AI) images being used for bullying and harassment.

The start of the school year is an exciting time, but it also presents new challenges for protecting our children. The rise of AI technology has led to an increase in the creation and circulation of “deepfakes”—realistic but fake images or videos. There has been a rise in use of deepfakes to create non-consensual nude or sexually explicit images of students, which can have a devastating and lasting impact.

“Deepfakes used for bullying are not a harmless prank. It’s a criminal act with real consequences,” said Attorney General Bird. “The start of the school year is a critical time for parents to discuss overall online safety with their children, but it’s also important to know what to do if your child is the victim of a deepfake. We are committed to protecting Iowa’s kids and holding offenders accountable.”

What Iowans should know about deepfake harassment:

It’s a Crime in Iowa: In Iowa creating and sharing deepfake images of another person that are nude or sexual is a crime, and if committed by an adult, it can lead to the criminal’s placement on the sex offender registry.

It’s a Federal Crime: Earlier this year President Trump signed into law the "TAKE IT DOWN Act," which makes it a federal crime to publish or threaten to share non-consensual intimate images, including AI-generated deepfakes. Starting next May, the law will require social media platforms and websites to remove these images within 48 hours of being notified by a victim.

Resources are Available Now: For images of victims under 18, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) offers a "Take It Down" website at takeitdown.ncmec.org. This service helps remove and prevent the online sharing of sexually explicit images of kids. For adult victims, a similar resource is available at stopncii.org.

Report It: If you or your child have been a victim of this crime, it is crucial to report it to your local law enforcement agency.

