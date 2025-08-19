FDA has completed their review of the rationale document titled, “Isavuconazole Breakpoints for Aspergillus fumigatus” submitted by the Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI) to the public docket FDA-2017-N-5925-0038 in January 2025.1

Isavuconazonium sulfate is a prodrug of isavuconazole, an azole antifungal drug. Isavuconazonium sulfate oral capsules and powder for intravenous injection were approved on March 6, 2015, for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis. In adult patients, both formulations are administered at 372 mg of isavuconazonium sulfate (equivalent to 200 mg of isavuconazole) every 8 hours for 6 doses and then at 372 mg daily.2

FDA has not provided susceptibility test interpretive criteria, also known as breakpoints, for isavuconazonium sulfate (hereafter isavuconazole). In January 2023, CLSI set minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) breakpoints for isavuconazole against A. fumigatus sensu stricto (Table 1).3 Disk diffusion breakpoints have not been established. The breakpoints are based on isavuconazole dosages listed above.

Table 1. CLSI Isavuconazole Breakpoints against A. fumigatus sensu strictoa

Minimum Inhibitory Concentrations (mcg/mL) S I R ≤ 1 2 ≥ 4

S= susceptible; I=intermediate; R=resistant

a Breakpoints were derived from a collection of sequence-confirmed isolates of A. fumigatus sensu stricto and are not applicable to other members of the A. fumigatus section Fumigati.

In evaluating isavuconazole breakpoints for A. fumigatus sensu stricto, FDA has considered MIC distribution data, correlation between MIC and Cyp51 gene mutations (Cyp51 is an enzyme needed for ergosterol synthesis and is the target of azoles), the epidemiological cutoff value (ECV), pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) data, and clinical outcome data.

The isavuconazole MIC 90 value based on testing of 3632 sensu stricto clinical isolates of A. fumigatus described in the CLSI rationale document is 1 mcg/mL. The CLSI ECV for isavuconazole against A. fumigatus is 1 mcg/mL.4 Notably, CYP51A gene sequencing indicates that some isolates with CYP51A variants may have MICs ≤ 1 mcg/mL.1

Pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic data supporting the breakpoints include one in vitro and three animal studies. 5,6,7,8 The breakpoints are primarily based on probability of target attainment (PTA) analyses using a target derived from an immunocompetent mouse model and the approved isavuconazole dosing regimen. PTA was ≥90% for MICs ≤1 mcg/mL, approximately 75% for MIC = 2 mcg/mL, and <20% for MIC = 4 mcg/mL. However, the use of an immunocompetent mouse model may not accurately represent the immunocompromised patient population typically affected by invasive aspergillosis. The other three models (neutropenic mouse, neutropenic rabbit, and in vitro model) presented additional limitations including the use of galactomannan as an outcome measure and inconsistent correlations between the targets derived with each model. Overall, nonclinical PK/PD data suggest that the proposed breakpoints may be acceptable, although supporting information is limited.

Clinical data included a pooled analysis of 25 subjects with A. fumigatus infections included in two clinical trials,9 a phase 3 randomized trial comparing isavuconazole with voriconazole10, and an open label, non-comparator trial where isavuconazole was used in patients with renal impairment.11 Out of 25 A. fumigatus isolates, 21 had MICs less than or equal to the proposed susceptible breakpoint of 1 mcg/mL; 42-day all-cause mortality in this group was 9.5% (2/21). While available clinical data do not allow identifying an MIC threshold associated with favorable clinical outcomes, the data suggest that the use of isavuconazole for invasive A. fumigatus infections with MIC up to 1 mcg/mL resulted in overall favorable clinical outcomes.

In conclusion, FDA considers that while the available data are limited, the totality of data supports the recognition of the CLSI MIC breakpoints for isavuconazole against A. fumigatus sensu stricto, i.e., a susceptible breakpoint of ≤1 mcg/mL, an intermediate breakpoint of 2 mcg/mL, and a resistant breakpoint of ≥4 mcg/mL. FDA agrees with CLSI that having an intermediate category is important to mitigate the inherent variability of testing methods.