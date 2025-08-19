5 Valuable Advantages That Industrial Jobs, Like Working On The Railroad, Offer In Today's Jobs Market

Brian Gorton - President & Chief Operating Officer of Conrail Corporation

MT. LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to America’s employment environment, sometimes the numbers don’t tell the entire story. Although current statistics show that the U.S. job market continues to add opportunities, it also demonstrates tightening in many segments, as some employers remain wary of expanding until the effects of tariffs, inflation, global uncertainty and other factors show signs of stabilizing. Yet, even in this time of economic uncertainty, there are industries that are growing and generating employment opportunities to support that growth.One industry exhibiting positive job growth is the railroad industry. In addition to U.S. economic growth, the current trend towards “onshoring” is opening the door to new employment prospects as more products will be manufactured in North America that can be shipped via rail, or rail in collaboration with other modes of transportation.The railroad industry is an industrial category that is often not considered among the trendy growth fields such as technology, artificial intelligence, power & energy, healthcare and others. Yet in 2025, railroad jobs are growing and with that growth, opening up numerous opportunities. Instead of needing to “learn to code” as a well-known politician quipped, the railroad industry welcomes a diverse group of entry-level employees even if they have nominal skills and education.Brian Gorton, President and CEO of Conrail Corporation, the nation’s largest switching and terminal rail service provider said, “As the economy grows, so too grows the need for logistics in transporting goods. Railroads, as part of the logistics mix, provide opportunities because they continue to be the most efficient and environmentally sustainable means of shipping.”Railroads, having been a core industry in the U.S. for nearly two hundred years, offer a number of advantages to employees, a leading one being overall industry stability, especially when compared with the changing pace of the tech sector. Gorton lists five other reasons, railroads make a prudent career choice. They include:1) Entry is open to a wider range of people.For example, compared to other sectors, one does not need coding skills or having a minimum college requirement to be hired. More people can qualify for a well-paying job in the railroad industry than in most other industries.2) The railroad industry provides robust training to employees, starting from day one.Virtually every railroad company provides valuable training programs designed to enable employees to work more safely in their roles and to grow in their careers.3) Career advancement can occur quickly in railroading.Career opportunities are significant and diverse in railroading. Employees have many options to grow into advanced roles. As they grow in their careers, employees will experience the satisfaction of making things happen from early stages as they see their work contributing to results.4) Entry level salaries in railroading lead most other industries.Entry level employees start at a higher rate of pay than they would if they were starting out working at other industries.5) Railroad companies provide valuable benefits to employees, including scholarships leading to continued career growth.Once employed in railroading, employees can qualify for valuable benefits, including educational scholarships, designed to help them advance in their careers.Said Gorton, “The railroad industry is unique among many other industries in that it seems to have a multitude of “lifers”, people who started out in railroading and continued working in the industry for decades. We are proud of how our industry provides opportunities to so many who then benefit throughout their lives.”--------ABOUT CONRAIL CORPORATIONFounded in 1976, Conrail is the nation’s premier terminal and switching service provider, operating about 1,200 miles of track for its owners CSX Transportation and Norfolk Southern. The company provides safe and efficient rail service to local freight customers in the areas of Detroit, New Jersey and Philadelphia. Operating in shared asset areas, Conrail connects freight customers to the national rail network through CSX and NS. Guided by the core values of safety, service, value and leadership, Conrail remains committed to providing superior rail services. For more information, visit https://www.conrail.com Conrail Corporation330 Fellowship Road, Suite 300Mount Laurel, NJ 08054Phone: (215) 209-2000Website: https://www.conrail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/conrail Twitter: https://www.x.com/conrailofficial Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/conrailofficial Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057582814790 # # #

