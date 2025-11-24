6 Key Components For Taking Global Company Culture To The Next Level

David Navazio, Gentell President & CEO

Prioritizing and enhancing company culture is vital because of its ability to affect productivity, safety, employee loyalty, business performance and more.

It is essential to prioritize global company culture and to continually strive to improve it because it offers the potential to generate valuable results in almost every aspect of one’s business.” — David Navazio - President & CEO, Gentell, Inc.l

NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Company culture isn’t just a trendy buzzword, it is a critical part of a company’s success,” said David Navazio, President and CEO of Gentell, the largest vertically integrated wound care company in the world. Navazio notes that every company has a culture, whether they choose to acknowledge it or not. He believes that prioritizing and enhancing company culture is vital because of its ability to affect productivity, safety, employee loyalty, business performance and more.Said Navazio, “Some companies believe that corporate culture is about having gourmet coffee bars and ping pong tables, but it is much more.” The Oxford dictionary defines corporate culture as “an intangible system of values, collective character and beliefs shared by people in an organization.” Navazio believes that corporate culture is a company’s personality. He advises that when a company grows globally it can be difficult to amplify that “personality” over a patchwork of perspectives and values. Navazio, whose company operates on five continents, says that as Gentell expanded globally, sensitivity to local cultures compelled him to define Gentell’s corporate culture in terms that would be meaningful to all. He said, “The process involved peeling back some of the layers relating to what “our way of doing things” meant. The result was that we uncovered the true essence of what our company stands for - improving peoples’ lives through superior wound care - a pursuit that people are proud to get behind.”As companies expand globally, they need to be continually mindful of the need to take corporate culture to the next level too. Navazio has identified six essential elements to be included in this process:1) Be able to articulate what the culture is.Define it in ways that are relevant to your people. To be most successful, company culture has to be able to be meaningful to each individual person. Make culture resonate emotionally so employees can easily answer the question, “Why do you like to work there.”2) Enable people around the world to feel connected.Expand communication exponentially. Strengthen connections with headquarters, with the leadership team and with other teams around the world. Nurture an environment of access and a feeling of being part of a unified culture that is globally meaningful and relevant. “Walk the floor,” in other words, encourage top management to travel and to get to know people…and vice versa.3) Consistently reinforce culture visually.Create tangible elements of the culture that people can see in their own workspaces. For example, consistent colors and logo in each facility’s décor communicate company unity, professionalism and proficiency. Decorating the walls with quotations relating to the culture, by the CEO or other employees, are motivational. Examples of success stories prominently displayed reinforce a feeling of pride in being part of these successes. When these elements are recognizable and consistent across all facilities, it helps employees feel that they are part of a team.4) Cultural reinforcement should be an ongoing endeavor.Continue to enhance connectedness, using regular check-ins, virtual meetings, team building activities and collaboration tools designed to strengthen culture, especially in remote environments. Keep all employees “in the loop” about company accomplishments through email and in-house newsletters.5) Encourage feedback from employees.Make employees feel that their voices are heard. Develop in-person and virtual surveys to gauge cultural engagement. Continually monitor cultural engagement with questions like: “How are we doing?” and “Do you feel connected?”6) Develop metrics related to company culture and manage them.As mentioned above, company culture can affect productivity, safety, employee loyalty, business performance and more. Therefore develop key performance indicators (KPI) to measure and improve culture-related metrics such as turnover rates, absenteeism, safety, productivity and others.Said Navazio, “It is essential to prioritize global company culture and to continually strive to improve it because it offers the potential to generate valuable results in almost every aspect of one’s business.”-----Gentell is the largest vertically-integrated wound care manufacturer in the world, with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, home care, hospices and other care settings.Gentell1000 Floral Vale Blvd., Suite 400Yardley, PA 19067 USAToll Free: 1-800-840-9041Phone: 215-788-2700 Fax: 215-788-2715Website: Gentell.comLinkedIn: /in/davidnavazio /company/gentellTwitter: @gentell 2701Facebook: facebook.com/woundadvisor# # #

