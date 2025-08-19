Nomadx Foundation Marks 10 Years, Launches Flicker Children's Book Series

Tony Hawk and Daniel Osuna on-stage in Nomadx Summit Nomadx audience learning meditation techniques for creativity Los Claxons performing live at Nomadx

Nomadx Foundation celebrates 10 years of empowering creative entrepreneurs, 18 Summits, 10K entrepreneurs formalized, announces Flicker children's book series.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nomadx Foundation celebrates its 10th anniversary today while announcing the launch of Flicker, an innovative children's book series combining storytelling with entrepreneurial education. This milestone marks a decade of transformative work that has fundamentally changed how creative professionals build sustainable businesses.Since 2015, the Nomadx Foundation has evolved from a bold vision into a global movement directly impacting tens of thousands of creative entrepreneurs worldwide. The organization's mission to unite people through creativity, transform the creative industry, and uplift communities has resulted in formalizing over 10,000 creative companies, providing artists with economic stability and dignity in the formal economy.A Decade of Creativity Without Borders"Ten years ago, Nomadx was an idea with no guarantees—just a vision and a determination to try," said Daniel Osuna, Founder of the Nomadx Foundation. "Ten years later, it is a movement, a family, and a proof of concept that creativity can unite, transform, and sustain."The Foundation's remarkable decade began with an ambitious 2015 tour across five cities—Monterrey, Chihuahua, Ciudad Juárez, Hermosillo, and Tijuana—attracting 67,500 attendees and featuring luminaries like Steve Wozniak and Tony Hawk. The momentum continued with major Mexico City summits in 2016 and 2017, drawing over 122,000 and 112,000 attendees respectively, including appearances by President Enrique Peña Nieto and Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson. The organization expanded internationally with Austin summits beginning in 2019, adapted to virtual formats during the pandemic with "Nomadx From Home" reaching 25,000 viewers, and established partnerships with institutions like Tecmilenio. Recent milestones include the launch of NOMADX.TV in 2022, the establishment of Nomadx House at SXSW, and the groundbreaking "Rudy y la Magia del Color" immersive production in December 2024, which attracted 30,000 spectators in Escobedo using cutting-edge holographic technology. Throughout this evolution, the Foundation has consistently attracted world-class speakers including technology pioneers, entertainment industry leaders, and political figures, while maintaining its core mission of empowering creative entrepreneurs across borders.Transformative Programs and ImpactThe Nomadx Foundation operates three core programs revolutionizing creative communities:Nomadx Summits serve as networking hubs for creative professionals, fostering collaboration between local and global talent. These events have directly contributed to formalizing over 10,000 creative companies, empowering local economies through new partnerships and creative projects.Nomadx Originals creates content across digital platforms, television, films, books, and comics. Notable productions include "Rudy's Colors," bringing together 30,000 people for a shared story about uniqueness and community.Tetracy encompasses economic studies and methodologies. Standing for "Communities of Creative Collective Cognition," this program has developed eight economic models now used by universities and governments worldwide to measure and grow creative economies.Introducing Flicker: Nurturing Future CreatorsThe Nomadx Foundation announces Flicker, a groundbreaking children’s book series available for purchase in late September 2025. Flicker tells the story of a curious glowworm who wonders what makes its light special."For our 10th anniversary, we're turning toward the future—toward the children who will inherit this creative economy," explained Osuna. "The series will plant early seeds of possibility: that creativity is not just something you 'do' but something you can live from and build with."Flicker integrates digital content and entrepreneurial education uniquely. Every page connects to exclusive animated content online, creating immersive learning experiences that teach children about creative entrepreneurship while demonstrating how arts can be sustainable, impactful businesses.Flicker is the first release and character in a series by Nomadx Originals, created to teach the importance of creativity, art, and culture in our communities and around the world.Core Values Driving SuccessThe Foundation remains committed to three distinguishing values:Share: Operating on the principle that knowledge grows when shared, Nomadx events encourage participants to share successes and challenges, enabling ecosystem-wide growth.Listen: Creating spaces where creative professionals share experiences without judgment, the Foundation showcases exceptional local, regional, national, and international creative talent.Detach: Encouraging professionals to step back from distractions and focus on fulfilling craft, this philosophy proves essential for long-term creative sustainability.Looking ForwardAs the Foundation enters its second decade, Osuna emphasizes mission urgency in an automated world. "Artistic expression reflects the human spirit—battles, losses, victories, tears, and wars humanity endures. We are in a footrace with ourselves for the very soul of humanity, which cannot be learned or replicated; it must be lived and felt."The Flicker series represents the beginning of efforts ensuring future generations understand creativity as essential human expression and economic sustainability."We must stay awake and fight like hell before we devolve into part of the machine," Osuna concluded. "The next decade starts tomorrow. Let's create it."About the Nomadx FoundationThe Nomadx Foundation advances creative education, builds healthy creative communities, and promotes sustainable development for creative entrepreneurs. Through Nomadx Summits, Nomadx Originals, and Tetracy, the organization supports creative entrepreneurs and drives social change. Since 2015, the Foundation has formalized over 10,000 creative companies and developed economic methodologies used worldwide.Daniel Osuna is available for interviews regarding the organization's journey and the Flicker series vision.

Nomadx Summit 2 minute digest

