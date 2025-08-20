NextSite Consulting Launches Nationwide, Unbiased Consulting for Medical & Dental Relocations & Real Estate Transitions

Real Estate Strategy for Doctors & Practice Owners

Doctors and dentists gain unbiased relocation and facility transition advice through flat-fee, non-commissioned consulting.

NATIONWIDE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextSite Consulting has officially launched to serve doctors and dentists across the United States with a new model for medical practice relocations and dental office real estate transitions . By removing commissions and providing flat-fee consulting, NextSite ensures unbiased advice on leasing, buying, or building facilities — helping practitioners make financially sound decisions that improve long-term practice growth and profitability.The firm provides doctors and dentists with early-stage financial clarity on facility costs, capitalization rates, tenant improvements, and investment planning. This approach contrasts with traditional brokers or developers who often rely on commissions or transaction-based incentives.“Doctors deserve independent financial guidance when making some of the biggest real estate decisions of their careers,” said Jason Price, founder of NextSite Consulting. “We deliver unbiased, commission-free advice so practice owners can confidently plan relocations, expansions, and real estate transitions.”About NextSite Consulting:NextSite Consulting is a national advisory firm focused exclusively on strategic real estate planning for medical and dental practices. With more than 20 years of industry experience, the company provides unbiased consulting delivered on a flat-fee basis to practice owners across the United States. Services include relocation strategy, lease vs. buy analysis, practice real estate transition planning, and long-term facility cost forecasting.Website: www.nextsiteconsulting.com

