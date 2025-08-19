OMNES IPA and Northwinds IPA Join Forces to Create Expanded Healthcare Network Across New York State

The combined organization will serve 80,000 patients through 36 providers spanning 31 counties from the Canadian border to Pennsylvania

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMNES IPA (Syracuse) and Northwinds IPA (Plattsburgh) today announced a strategic integration that will create one of New York State’s most geographically expansive independent provider associations (IPA). The affiliation, completed on August 1, 2025, combines the strengths of a for-profit LLC with a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization to better serve patients, advocate for providers, and partner with health plans and hospital systems.

Operating under the OMNES IPA name with headquarters in Syracuse, the newly combined organization brings together 36 behavioral health providers serving approximately 80,000 patients across 34 counties with combined revenues over $800 million annually. This strategic alliance positions the organization as a major force in value-based care delivery for behavioral health and mental wellness at a critical time for Medicaid programs nationwide.

“By uniting our organizations, we’re creating a powerful hub for value-based care and innovation that can better advocate for providers, strengthen partnerships with health plans and managed care organizations, and deliver exceptional care across an unprecedented geographic footprint,” said Enrico Cullen, former Executive Director of Northwinds IPA and now CEO of the combined OMNES organization.

Both organizations bring complementary strengths to the partnership. Northwinds IPA has achieved Level 2 contracting capabilities to take on financial risk for value-based care and developed sophisticated methodologies for multivariate data analysis. OMNES IPA contributes significant technological infrastructure that will enhance operational efficiency and care delivery. The combined strengths offer an attractive foundation for future partnerships.

“This partnership represents exactly the kind of strategic thinking our healthcare system needs,” said Shawna Craigmile, Chief Growth Officer at Helio Health and OMNES Board Chair. “By combining the technological capabilities of OMNES with Northwinds’ proven value-based careexpertise, we’re creating a model that other regions and other providers can look to for guidance and hopefully inspiration.”

The new entity specifically strengthens the network’s expertise in vital care areas, including Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC), opioid treatment programs, mental wellness services, whole-person care approaches, and social determinants of health initiatives.

“The healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly, and this strategic alliance ensures we can meet those challenges head-on,” said James Button, CEO of Citizen Advocates (DAXIA Integrated Health Network), Northwinds Board Chair, and one of the original founders of Northwinds IPA “Our combined resources and geographic reach will enable us to deliver more comprehensive, coordinated care while maintaining the community-focused approach that defines both organizations.”

Kate Budlong, interim Executive Director of OMNES IPA, emphasized the timing and cultural significance: “Cultural fit is an important aspect of any collaboration and vital for a strategic business endeavor. We have it. We’re bringing together two organizations with proven track records, shared values, and shared ways of operating at a moment when healthcare providers need to unite to navigate Medicaid challenges and continue serving our most vulnerable populations.”

The expanded geographic scope includes Plattsburgh, Malone, Watertown, Syracuse, Utica, Rochester, Ithaca, Binghamton, Elmira, and more, which uniquely positions OMNES IPA to address rural healthcare challenges while leveraging urban healthcare infrastructure and expertise. The affiliation follows OMNES IPA’s 2023 strategic merger with Your Health Partners (YHP) in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions, which expanded its reach and added a strong data strategy.

The timing is critical given the challenging landscape facing Medicaid providers. Recent federal budget legislation projects reductions in federal Medicaid spending that will affect millions of beneficiaries nationwide. The enhanced scale, analytics acumen, and technological capabilities position OMNES IPA to navigate these funding pressures while maintaining community-based care delivery in behavioral health, addiction treatment, and whole-person care to address some of New York State’s most pressing healthcare needs.

