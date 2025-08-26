Perfecter.ai Launches AI Tools to Streamline Banking and Lending

Unlock the Power of AI Document Processing

New AI suite reduces loan processing costs, speeds approvals, and strengthens compliance.

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfecter.ai has unveiled AI solutions to cut costs, boost efficiency, and simplify compliance for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders.

Integrating with platforms like Encompass, Built Technologies, Snapdocs, and SharePoint, the tools address challenges such as high origination costs—now averaging $12,579 per loan, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association—driven by manual processes.

Key AI tools include:

-- Document Intelligence Agent: Automates data extraction from loan files.

-- Borrower Data Verification Agent: Flags inconsistencies in real time.

-- Appraisal Summary & Review Agents: Streamline appraisal review and compliance.

-- Regulatory Guidelines Summarizer: Delivers daily compliance updates.

“Our AI solutions target the most pressing operational challenges in lending,” said Srinath Rajaram, CEO, Perfecter.ai. “With Marlabs’ expertise, we deliver scalable, ROI-focused innovation.”

Supported by Marlabs’ global delivery and secure deployment on Azure or AWS, Perfecter.ai offers pilot programs to speed AI adoption.

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uDe0PxsPbI

Learn More: https://perfecter.ai/

About Perfecter.ai

Perfecter.ai is an enterprise-grade AI document processing platform that simplifies the deployment, governance, and scaling of AI initiatives for banking, financial services, and insurance industries. Built to support responsible AI practices, Perfecter.ai’s platform enables organizations to operationalize AI at speed while maintaining transparency, security, and control.

