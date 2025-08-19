Whimsy Meets Environmental Wonder in Teresa McNulty’s Magical New Children’s Book, Itchy

A Florida Fairy Tale Inspiring Young Minds to Protect Nature

CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A heartwarming blend of magic, nature, and adventure awaits young readers in Itchy , the enchanting new children’s book by seasoned educator and writer Teresa McNulty. Set deep within the mysterious Everglades, Itchy follows the story of a hidden fairy and a young girl whose curiosity sparks an unforgettable journey of discovery and environmental awareness.Inspired by McNulty’s time spent in Florida and her early experiences as a nanny, the character of Itchy was born from a desire to comfort, inspire, and cultivate a sense of wonder in children. “My mother always added whimsy to our everyday life,” McNulty shares. “The idea of finding fairies in flowers started with her—and eventually became the foundation for this story.”At the heart of the tale is Itchy, a small but spirited fairy determined to protect the delicate ecosystem of her Everglades home. When a young girl catches a glimpse of her, their worlds intertwine, and a shared adventure begins—one that encourages readers to both cherish and protect the world around them.With over two decades in education—including roles as a high school English teacher and an elementary theatre teacher—McNulty brings a deep understanding of children’s emotional and imaginative needs to her writing. Her academic background includes an M.A. in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University and multiple screenwriting and directing certifications from UCLA, making her storytelling as structured as it is magical.Beyond her talents as a writer, McNulty is also a guitarist and songwriter, further enhancing the lyrical rhythm found in her storytelling. While Itchy is her first published children’s book, she is also the author of several screenplays, including Son Days with Dad, Ms. McNaughty, White Wedding, and the musical Dear Diary.Itchy not only kindles a child’s imagination but also instills a lasting respect for nature. With themes of environmental stewardship woven into every page, the book is as educational as it is delightful.McNulty is currently planning a sequel, promising even more fairy-fueled adventures in the near future.Availability: Itchy is available now online and in select bookstores across the United States, Great Britain, and Canada.

Teresa McNulty's Global Book Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.