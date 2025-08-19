Operator Injured in ATV Crash in Langdon

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer James Benvenuti

603-352-9669

603-271-3361

August 19, 2025

Langdon, NH – On Monday, August 18, 2025, at 6:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single ATV accident on private property in the town of Langdon. A Conservation Officer responded to the scene along with Langdon Fire and Ambulance crews to assist the operator.

The operator, Andrew Cheeney, 20, sustained minor facial injuries as a result of the accident and was transported to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene by family members.

On-scene investigation revealed that while operating on private property, Cheeney attempted to navigate an incline and the ATV subsequently rolled over, landing on him at the apex of the incline. Cheeney was riding alone and a family member who was nearby was able to quickly render aid and call 911 for assistance.

OHRV operators are reminded to ride within their limits and always wear appropriate safety equipment.