William & Harry Golf Unveils the 2025 Limited Edition Spirit Shoe

Spirit in the Sky and on the Range version #2 Spirit in the Sky and on the Range version #1 Spirit in the Sky and on the Range. Designed to walk boldly.

This is more than a shoe — it’s a statement. The Spirit Shoe combines sleek, modern design with bold patriotic expression, crafted using our proprietary comfort technology built for champions.” — Michael Mills

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- William & Harry Golf is proud to offer the 2025 Limited Production – Limited Edition Spirit Shoe. This exclusive offering features two distinctive designs — two bold ways to celebrate the enduring spirit of Team USA and the lead-up to America’s 250th birthday in 2026.Designed to honor the pride, passion, and unity of American golf fans, the Spirit Shoe is being offered as a limited time, limited production pre-buy opportunity just in time for the biggest team golfing competition of the year.It’s a powerful blend of style, performance, and national pride — designed and produced in Americas colors by the premier golf shoe design and manufacturing company William and Harry Golf.The Spirit Shoe is part of William and Harry Golf’s acclaimed Deerskin ‘Ace’ shoe collection, which was recently named one of the Best Golf Shoes for Men in 2025 by Golf Digest“This is more than a shoe — it’s a statement,” said the design team at William & Harry Golf. “The Spirit Shoe combines sleek, modern design with bold patriotic expression, crafted using our proprietary comfort technology built for champions.”Crafted with premium deerskin leathers, hybrid spike less outsoles, 100% waterproof protection, and William & Harry Golf’s signature comfort engineering that wraps your foot in all day comfort.Delivering on-course performance, quality, style and, and all-day comfort.This Limited-Edition Spirit Shoe will be available in men’s sizes 8–15 (medium and wide widths) and women’s sizes 6–11 (medium and wide widths).Availability:• Launch Date: August 18, 2025• Where to Buy: www.WilliamandHarry.com • Pre-buy opportunity closes October 1, 2025• Delivery Window: Estimated 90 days after close of pre-buy opportunityMedia Contact:William & Harry GolfEmail: info@williamandharry.comWebsite: www.WilliamandHarry.com About William & Harry GolfWilliam & Harry Golf is a luxury golf lifestyle brand rooted in timeless design, exceptional craftsmanship, and a commitment to comfort, and quality.

