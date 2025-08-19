LUV Car Wash Accelerates Southern California Growth With Acquisition of Tommy’s Express in Bellflower

LUV Car Wash expands in SoCal with the acquisition of Tommy’s Express in Bellflower.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LUV Car Wash, one of the fastest-growing express car wash platforms in the country, has acquired Tommy’s Express Car Wash located at 15118 Lakewood Blvd. in Bellflower, CA, further expanding its presence across the Southern California market.

The acquisition adds another strategic location to LUV’s growing network of express car washes throughout the region, reinforcing the company’s commitment to building the most convenient, accessible car wash experience for Southern California drivers. With more locations across LA County, LUV members can enjoy the flexibility of washing their cars wherever they are—close to home, work, or on the go.

“Southern California is one of our fastest-growing markets, and Bellflower is a key part of that growth,” said JT Thomson, Co-Founder of LUV Car Wash. “We’re continuing to invest in building a dense network of locations that gives our members more options to wash their cars wherever they are—whether that’s close to home, on their commute, or during a weekend drive.”

The Bellflower location will continue operating during the transition, with plans to integrate the site into LUV’s signature brand and service model over the coming weeks. Customers can expect the same friendly service, now paired with LUV’s elevated membership benefits and technology-forward approach.

Sedrak Ekimyan, the previous owner of the Bellflower location, said the process was smooth from start to finish. “Working with the LUV Car Wash team was easy and seamless, and I’m excited to see my vision for this location thrive as part of their growing network across LA,” Ekimyan said. “Our customers will now enjoy the convenience of more high-quality washes wherever they are.”

With more than 78 locations nationwide and dozens more in development, LUV Car Wash continues to lead the way in express car care—combining speed, sustainability, and service to deliver a consistently exceptional experience.

About LUV Car Wash

LUV Car Wash is a leading express car wash platform with more than 78 locations across the United States. Founded by industry veterans JT Thomson and Darren Skarecky, LUV delivers fast, high-quality washes using eco-conscious technology, premium customer service, and unlimited membership options. With a mission to modernize the car wash experience and bring LUV to every neighborhood, the brand is rapidly becoming a national leader in car care. Learn more at www.luvcarwash.com.

