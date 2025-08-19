Commercial Fiber Cement Board Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Commercial Fiber Cement Board Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Commercial Fiber Cement Board Market?

The market size for commercial fiber cement boards has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. This growth is expected to increase from $12.20 billion in 2024 to $12.94 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. Factors such as the proliferation of urban construction initiatives, an increase in demand for durability, escalated infrastructure development operations, an enlarged commercial real estate sector, and an enhanced emphasis on energy efficiency have contributed to the growth during the historic period.

The market size of commercial fiber cement board is anticipated to surge robustly in the coming years, escalating to $16.23 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 5.8%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period is linked to enhanced fire safety norms, rising affinity for aesthetics, growing investment in renovations, increased demand for materials requiring less upkeep, and an uptick in the popularity of eco-friendly products. Significant trends expected during this period encompass progress in fire-resistance technology, incorporation of fiber cement in exteriors, technological innovations in manufacturing methodologies, strides in environmentally friendly materials, and breakthroughs in moisture resistance technology.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Commercial Fiber Cement Board Market?

With the intensification of commercial construction activities, the commercial fiber cement board market is forecasted to expand. Commercial construction tasks include the enhancement and extension of non-residential establishments such as offices, shopping centers, hotels, and educational institutions. The surge in these activities is largely due to increased urbanisation, with the swelling urban populace necessitating more offices, shopping centers, hotels, and infrastructure for economic and social growth in cities. Commercial fiber cement boards offer the construction industry a sturdy, fireproof, easy to maintain material that is perfectly suited for areas with lots of foot traffic and is built to sustain long-term wear and tear. For example, a report from the U.S. Census Bureau in June 2025 stated that public commercial construction expenditure in the United States reached $7,015 million in April 2025, a remarkable increase from $4,879 million in April 2024. Consequently, the ongoing rise in commercial construction activities is propelling the growth of the commercial fiber cement board market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Commercial Fiber Cement Board Market?

Major players in the Commercial Fiber Cement Board Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

• Etex NV

• James Hardie Industries plc

• CSR Limited

• SCG Building Materials Company Limited

• Nichiha Corporation

• Shandong Lutai Building Material Science and Technology Group Company Limited

• Century Plyboards (India) Limited

• HIL Limited

• NCL Industries Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Commercial Fiber Cement Board Industry?

Leading firms in the commercial fiber cement board market are honing their strategies to introduce innovative solutions, such as high-strength and lightweight boards. These are fiber cement panels created to lessen overall weight while upholding a high level of durability and load-carrying capacity. They facilitate easier transportation and installation, lower labor expenses, and augment structural effectiveness without sacrificing power or efficiency. For instance, in June 2025, IME Group, a company headquartered in Nepal, unveiled the Everest Fiber Cement Board Industry. This marked the establishment of Nepal’s inaugural commercial manufacturing facility specifically for the production of lightweight and high-strength fiber cement boards geared towards enhancing installation efficacy and advocating for sustainable construction methods. Operating with fully automated technology, the industry can produce up to 75,000 square feet daily. The boards are made to be resilient to fire and weather conditions, and are environmentally friendly. This presents a practicable alternative to conventional building materials. The introduction falls in line with the company's strategic aim of lessening dependence on imports, reducing building costs, and fostering local employment through the use of native materials and labor.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Commercial Fiber Cement Board Market

The commercial fiber cement board market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type of Fiber Cement Board: Plain Fiber Cement Board, Textured Fiber Cement Board, Painted Fiber Cement Board, Veneered Fiber Cement Board

2) By Thickness: Below 6 Millimeters, 6 Millimeters To 12 Millimeters, 12 Millimeters To 18 Millimeters, Above 18 Millimeters

3) By Application: Exterior Cladding, Interior Walls, Roofing, Flooring

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Wholesale Distributors, Online Retailers, Specialty Stores

5) By End-Use Industry: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure Development

Subsegments:

1) By Plain Fiber Cement Board: Standard Thickness Plain Fiber Cement Board, High-Density Plain Fiber Cement Board, Moisture-Resistant Plain Fiber Cement Board, Fire-Resistant Plain Fiber Cement Board, Acoustic Plain Fiber Cement Board

2) By Textured Fiber Cement Board: Wood Grain Textured Fiber Cement Board, Stone Textured Fiber Cement Board, Brick Textured Fiber Cement Board, Grooved Textured Fiber Cement Board, Embossed Pattern Textured Fiber Cement Board

3) By Painted Fiber Cement Board: Ultraviolet (UV)-Resistant Painted Fiber Cement Board, Matte Finish Painted Fiber Cement Board, Glossy Finish Painted Fiber Cement Board, Custom Color Painted Fiber Cement Board, Pre-Primed Painted Fiber Cement Board

4) By Veneered Fiber Cement Board: Wood Veneer Fiber Cement Board, Laminate Veneer Fiber Cement Board, Metallic Veneer Fiber Cement Board, Stone Veneer Fiber Cement Board, Printed Design Veneer Fiber Cement Board

Commercial Fiber Cement Board Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Commercial Fiber Cement Board Global Market Report identified North America as the leading region. It is anticipated that the region with the most rapid growth for the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report collaborated data from diverse regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

