ECER Introduces Responsible Solar Panel Recycling Services for New England

SHIRLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER), a Massachusetts-based leader in compliance-focused electronics recycling, today announced the expansion of its services to include dedicated solar panel recycling for businesses, schools, municipalities, installers, and utility operators throughout New England.“As solar adoption accelerates, organizations need a clear, compliant path for damaged, decommissioned, or warranty-return panels,” said a spokesperson for East Coast Electronics Recycling. “Our service is built around safety, traceability, and maximum material recovery—so customers can decommission confidently, protect their brand, and meet environmental obligations.”What the service includesECER’s solar panel recycling program is designed to be turnkey for project managers and operations teams:Compliant logistics & intake: Scheduled on-site pickup, project-based collections, and structured receiving for palletized modules. Compliant documentation and reporting are provided for each solar recycling project.Specialized processing for PV modules: Responsible processing of solar panels to recover their raw materials. ECER guarantees that zero solar panels are illegally dumped-in landfills.Documentation you can rely on: Project summaries and Certificates of Recycling help organizations demonstrate due care, support internal ESG reporting, and streamline audits.Why it matters nowA growing wave of panels from early deployments—along with storm damage, equipment upgrades, and system repowering—means more modules are reaching the end of their useful life each year. Improper disposal can create environmental risk and expose organizations to regulatory penalties. ECER’s program provides a practical alternative that reduces landfill reliance, recovers commodities, and helps customers align with procurement policies and sustainability commitments.Built for real-world projectsFrom a single rooftop array to multi-megawatt solar farms, ECER’s process scales to meet tight timelines and site constraints:Site-ready coordination: Pre-project planning, labeling guidance, and packaging standards to speed removals and minimize breakage.Flexible scheduling: Time-bound pickups to accommodate decommissioning windows and facility downtime.Broader scope when needed: Optional handling for associated equipment—such as inverters, wiring, and racking—consolidates vendor management and reduces truck rolls.Service areaHeadquartered in Shirley, MA, ECER serves customers across Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine with on-site pickup. Project-based services are available for neighboring regions upon request.A partner focused on complianceECER’s operations emphasize health and safety, proper material classification, secure transport, and trusted processes. The company provides clear explanations at every step, supporting purchasing requirements, internal policies, and public-sector contracting standards.“Customers told us they needed a recycling partner that understands both the field realities of solar decommissioning and the paperwork that comes with it,” the spokesperson added. “We built this service to deliver both—practical on-the-ground support and documentation that stands up to review.”About East Coast Electronics RecyclingEast Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER) is a compliance-focused electronics recycler based in Shirley, Massachusetts. ECER provides secure, environmentally responsible solutions for businesses, schools, municipalities, and utilities across New England. Services include electronics recycling, secure data destruction, asset disposition, and project-based collections that prioritize safety, transparency, and material recovery.

