Combat Veterans of America Announces Leadership Council to Strengthen Veteran Unity Nationwide

CVA announces National Command Council, calling combat veterans, families, and allies to join a mission of unity, service, and modern veteran leadership.

For many of us, the first memory of deployment is stepping off the plane into a world that immediately feels different, with a similar feeling coming back home. CVA exists to close that gap.” — Brandon Michael Barron

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combat Veterans of America, Inc. (CVA), a newly formed Indiana nonprofit corporation, today announced the establishment of its inaugural National Command Council (NCC) and its Officers—the organization’s governing board of combat veterans from across the nation. CVA’s Council brings unique expertise in military leadership, veteran advocacy, and community engagement:

Brandon Barron, National Commander, retired U.S. Army National Guard Sergeant with 12 years of service. Deployed to Afghanistan in the Helmand & Nangarhar Provinces in 2014. Indiana native and Juris Doctor with a proven record of leadership in both military and civilian roles. Experienced in guiding teams.

Brian Nichols, Vice National Commander, U.S. Navy veteran who enlisted after the September 11th attacks, continuing a family tradition of service dating back to the Revolutionary War. Has led veteran hiring initiatives in the private sector, federal government, and Fortune 100 companies, helping thousands of veterans transition and find purpose after service. Currently serves as Vice President of Recruiting at Veteran Hiring Solutions.

Chris Manus, Adjutant General, U.S. Army Infantry veteran, entrepreneur, and founder of Humbleroots Performance. Chris holds an MBA in Project Management, has founded Homeless Veterans Initiative Program and PureWater for Puerto Rico. Chris brings disciplined leadership, entrepreneurial vision, and a lifelong dedication to empowering and serving fellow veterans.

Cory James, Quartermaster, former U.S. Army Captain with three combat tours including two in Afghanistan and one in Iraq. Brings extensive leadership and operational experience from both combat and stateside assignments. Now Head of Engineering in South Carolina.

Matthew Feehan, Sergeant-at-Arms, an Army National Guard Infantry Veteran, Captain, who led soldiers in a combat zone and a graduate of Western New England University School of Law, he has supported federal agencies—including HUD, DOJ, DIA, USDA, and DOD—in roles spanning compliance, operations, contracting, and legal oversight. He is a lifelong advocate for veteran empowerment.

Gennaro Mazzeo, retired U.S. Marine Corps First Sergeant with 22 years of service. Led at every enlisted rank, including senior roles as Operations Chief at Infantry Officers Course and at the Pentagon. Currently serves as a Program Analyst for NCIS in San Antonio, TX.

Joe Jansen, former U.S. Army Captain and Ranger School graduate with service in Afghanistan as part of the 101st Airborne Division. Held multiple leadership roles, including Infantry Company Commander and senior OC/T at JRTC. Now serving with the Ohio Army National Guard.

Wayne Edmiston, Jr., retired Marine Combat Photography and Journalism Senior Enlisted Leader. Former Congressional Liaison and Legislative Fellow. Georgetown Public Policy Graduate and law student.

Matthew Griffith served 15 years in the Indiana Army National Guard as an Infantryman. Deployment to Khost, Afghanistan with the 25th I.D. Earned a Certificate in Organizational Leadership and a B.S. in Business Administration from Purdue University.

The leaders of the National Command Council will guide CVA’s mission, oversee national operations, and set the strategic vision for a modern, mission-ready platform that serves combat veterans in every chapter of life. “I served in the U.S. Army National Guard and deployed to Afghanistan in 2014,” said Brandon Michael Barron, CVA’s founder. “For many of us, the first memory of deployment is stepping off the plane into a world that immediately feels different, with a similar feeling coming back home. Combat Veterans of America exists to close that gap.” Barron continued, “CVA exists to take the torch forward.”

Why CVA Is Different

For decades, legacy veteran service organizations provided a gathering place for those who returned home from war. Their halls once echoed with stories, brotherhood, and resilience. But times have changed. Many younger veterans—post-9/11 and even those who served before—no longer connect with the culture of outdated leadership models. The result is a growing gap between what veterans need today and what they find when they walk through those doors. We honor the legacy of those who came before us, but we recognize that a new generation requires a new approach. At CVA, there’s no ‘rank’ and gatekeeping, no salutes, and no covers—just veterans committed to building a future worthy of their service.

Visit CVA’s website to learn more.

