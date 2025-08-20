CoreSpeed Unveils Mission to Redefine AI Agent Deployment with Agent-Native Infrastructure

Purpose-built for the “last mile” of deployment, CoreSpeed’s platform delivers secure, high-performance agents ready for real-world scale.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoreSpeed , the pioneering Agent-native Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) built to power the next generation of AI agents, is redefining how intelligent agents are built, deployed, and scaled. Purpose-built for the “last mile” of deployment, CoreSpeed removes the technical and operational barriers that have long slowed AI agent adoption, enabling developers to bring secure, high-performance, delivery-ready agents to market faster than ever before.The platform’s one container per user architecture ensures unparalleled performance, security, and isolation, allowing for real-time, context-aware, and tool-integrated agent experiences at scale. Its infrastructure recently powered DeckSpeed , the “Cursor for Slides,” which went from concept to topping Product Hunt’s monthly list in just two weeks.The company was founded by Milton Yan, a post-2000 entrepreneur, NVIDIA Global Hackathon champion, and lifelong product builder. While attending college, Yan identified a gap in AI deployment infrastructure: developers could build intelligent agents, but lacked the tools to securely and efficiently deploy them at scale. Guided by his belief that “the essence of entrepreneurship is to demystify the world,” Yan left academia to fully commit to building CoreSpeed—transforming his vision into the backbone for scalable, high-performance AI agents.“CoreSpeed exists to empower developers to focus on creating powerful, adaptive agents without worrying about the infrastructure beneath them, " said Milton Yan, Founder & CEO of CoreSpeed. “We’re here to make sure any developer, regardless of DevOps expertise, can deploy at scale with confidence.”To learn more about CoreSpeed, please visit their official website at www.corespeed.io About CoreSpeedCoreSpeed is a Agent-Native PaaS designed to revolutionize AI Agent development by providing a purpose-built infrastructure for performance, security, and scalability. Its one container user architecture enables real-time, context-aware, and tool-integrated agents at scale. Founded by Milton Yan, CoreSpeed’s infrastructure has powered viral products like DeckSpeed, redefining how developers bring agents from idea to market. Learn more at www.corespeed.io

