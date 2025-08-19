AI World Conference 2025 Announces Renowned Legal Tech Experts as Keynote Speakers in San Diego

AI World Conference San Diego Bennett Borden of Clarion AI Law Partners Peter Stockburger is Managing Partner of Dentons San Diego

AI World Conference 2025 will feature two of the most renowned AI Governance Legal Experts as Keynote Speakers in San Diego

For AI governance strategies to be effective, it is essential to rely on the top legal minds in the industry for guidance in these times of regulatory flux.” — Robert Smallwood

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI World Conference 2025, set for October 27–29 at the Westgate Hotel in San Diego, is proud to announce an exceptional roster of keynote speakers, headlined by two of the world’s most influential technology lawyers: Bennett Borden and Peter Stockburger.

Bennett Borden is the Founder & CEO of Clarion AI Partners, a specialty law firm, and one of the few people globally to hold simultaneous credentials as an AI lawyer, data scientist, and AI ethicist. Borden brings unique insight from his background at the CIA, as Chief Data Scientist and Partner at DLA Piper, and through his globally recognized expertise on the legal, technological, and policy implications of AI. His leadership in AI governance and algorithmic bias testing serves clients ranging from technology and insurance to financial services, health, and life sciences, positioning him as a visionary authority on AI’s challenges and opportunities.

Peter Stockburger serves as the Office Managing Partner at Dentons San Diego and is the Global Head of the AI Governance Practice. He also co-leads the firm’s Autonomous Vehicle practice, guiding global clients through the evolving landscape of AI risks, data privacy, cybersecurity, and compliance. A widely published author and speaker, Stockburger is renowned for his leadership in developing practical frameworks for responsible AI innovation and for co-authoring “The Future of Global AI Governance,” a white paper shaping best practices in this fast-moving field.

Additional keynote speakers include:

• Laura Madsen, BridgeAI Founder & CEO and author of "AI & The Data Revolution," known worldwide as a data strategy authority and transformative leader across healthcare, government, manufacturing, and technology sectors.

• Robert Smallwood, MBA, CIGO, CIGO/AI, CEO of InfoGov World Media and Conference Chair, and founding Chair of the Certified Information Governance Officers Association, is the world's leading author and researcher on Information Governance. He is the author of the upcoming ,"The AI Governance Playbook" (Bloomsbury, 2025).

AI World Conference is hosted by the Certified Information Governance Officers Association (CIGOA), and the event brings together top minds in AI Governance, Information Governance, technology, and program management from diverse sectors such as healthcare, finance, transportation, and government. Attendees can expect cutting-edge case studies, interactive workshops, and invaluable networking with national and global experts from leading companies and organizations.

For more information and full conference details, visit the AI World Conference 2025 website.

________________________________________

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.