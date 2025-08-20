Victor Reaffirms Commitment to Safety with ARGUS Recertification Amid Growth in Middle East

Victor Abu Dhabi Team With Argus Trophy

Victor, a leading global private jet charter company, has been recertified as an ARGUS Certified Broker

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Victor, a leading global private jet charter company, has been recertified as an ARGUS Certified Broker - reinforcing its position as a trusted and transparent partner for clients worldwide. Since opening its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi in April 2024, Victor has significantly expanded its presence across the MENA region. The recent appointment of Matthew Kirkham and Lorne-Scott Dempster as the company’s first Vice Presidents based in Abu Dhabi reflects a continued investment in regional growth and leadership. As the UAE’s flagship on-demand private jet broker, this renewed ARGUS certification underscores Victor’s unwavering commitment to safety, service, and operational excellence around the world.The ARGUS Certified Broker program is designed to identify and promote leaders in the Air Charter Broker industry. To become ARGUS certified, brokers undergo a thorough audit to evaluate their organizational structure, management and financial controls, operator vetting processes, emergency response plans, and trip feasibility assessments to ensure their client’s needs are met. Any findings that might be raised during the audit must be corrected before earning the ARGUS Certified Broker rating. Charter clients who use ARGUS Certified Brokers can be assured that they are working with brokers who uphold the highest industry standards for quality, safety, and service."ARGUS is pleased to have Victor as a Certified charter broker. Their renewal audit went extremely well, with Victor demonstrating they have the resources and institutional commitment to safety, quality, and customer service in keeping with the industry-leading ARGUS Certified Broker standard.” said by Patrick Chiles, ARGUS International Vice President Business Aviation Audit Programs.“Victor’s team did an outstanding job passing the ARGUS Certified Broker Audit. Victor’s commitment to safety, quality, transparency, and customer service was clear during the audit. All of us at ARGUS are excited to have Victor as a Certified Charter Broker.” said Mike McCready, President ARGUS International Inc.Aaron Stein, Global Head of Flight Management at Victor said: “We’re proud to have recently recertified with ARGUS, a leading benchmark for industry best practice, recognising our continued long-term commitment to operating transparently and responsibly at the highest professional standards. Thousands of Victor clients trust us with their travel around the world, a responsibility that we take seriously. This achievement is testament to the work across our global team in consistently delivering a best-in-class service to all our valued members.”About VictorVictor is a subsidiary of Wusoom Holding L.L.C. Founded in 2011, with offices in the UK and USA and its headquarters now in Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Victor is a global leader in on-demand aircraft charter, enabling clients to search, compare and book private air travel quickly, efficiently and withconfidence. The company is renowned for challenging the private jet industry by giving customers a complete view of the market through fully transparent quotes. Access to more than 7,000 aircraft via a global network of 200 partner operators means that any private aviation requirement can be expertly fulfilled, with the support of Victor’s specialist services for Group Charter, Sports, Music & Entertainment and Medical. As part of the company’s award-winning approach to climate action, Victor is the first business aviation company to offer Sustainable Aviation Fuel for every booking worldwide, thanks to an industry-leading partnership with Neste. Victor is also a member of Project SkyPower, a committed collective of 13 CEOs and 50 companies from across the European aviation and energy value chains, working together to make eSAF a commercial reality this decade. Victor also participates in the Aviation Transition Strategy MPP (2022): Making Net-Zero Aviation Possible – an industry-backed, 1.5°C-aligned transition strategy.About ArgusARGUS International, Inc, an SGS Company, founded in 1995, is the worldwide leader in specialized aviation audit services, regulatory support services, Safety Management System (SMS) software, and aviation tracking data. With a suite of solutions designed for servicing the Commercial Aviation, BusinessAviation, and Rotorcraft Aviation sectors, globally, ARGUS ensures companies have the right tools to support their operational and business decision making. ARGUS experts bring decades of trusted industry experience to every audit, assessment, regulatory project, SMS solutions, and industry data analysis; experience you can count on whether you are just starting your operation, want to improve your operation, or selling / acquiring an operation. Our objective is to make sure you are equipped with the data, research, and knowledge you need to make the best decisions for your business. Visit www.ARGUS.aero to learn about the specific solutions you can leverage to improve, grow, and expand your business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.