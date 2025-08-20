Innocentive to power the Nordic Tech Week Awards 2025 to recognise innovation and entrepreneurship

Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku

Open innovation pioneer to source nominations for the awards, bringing Nordic innovators, startups, and investors to the world

Innovation doesn’t happen in silos - it thrives best in open ecosystems and I know first-hand what a strong and nurturing innovation ecosystem there is in the Nordics.” — Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global innovation scale-up Wazoku is partnering with Nordic Tech Week 2025, providing its Innocentive open innovation crowd to launch the inaugural Nordic Tech Week Awards, recognising standout innovation and entrepreneurship across the region.Nordic Tech Week will take place between 15 and 19 September 2025 and is a city-wide event offering free access to panels, exhibits, and more. Taking place in Stockholm for the first time, the week ends in a two-day takeover of Kungsträdgården, transforming into the world’s first fully open tech conference.This Nordic Tech Week Awards will take centre stage this year, highlighting the individuals and organisations shaping the future of technology in the Nordics. Nominations are now open for four categories that spotlight the best and boldest in Nordic tech:• Nordic Innovator of the Year – for individuals building bold, transformative solutions• Nordic Investor of the Year – for backers fuelling the region’s next generation of success stories• Nordic Ecosystem Enabler of the Year – for those connecting, empowering, and uplifting Nordic tech• Nordic Startup of the Year – for early-stage companies making serious waves with purpose and impactNominations are open to all - from across the Nordics and beyond - and can be submitted via the Nordic Tech Week Community on Innocentive . This purpose-built platform also allows participants to connect, collaborate, and contribute ideas to shape the event in real time.“Innovation doesn’t happen in silos - it thrives best in open ecosystems and I know first-hand what a strong and nurturing innovation ecosystem there is in the Nordics,” said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. “The Innocentive crowd is ideal for this kind of moment: a diverse community coming together to recognise, reward, and accelerate ideas that make a difference.”Innocentive is the world's most advanced innovation network. Its 700,000+ crowd of engineers, scientists, students, entrepreneurs and more, has delivered more than 200,000 innovations, solved 2,500+ challenges at a success rate of 80%, and received $60 million in awards.“These awards go beyond accolades – they’re blueprints for how to build a better world,” said Ludvig Bergström, Founder of Nordic Tech Week. “There is such fantastic innovation taking place in the Nordics and whether you're a founder in Oslo or an investor in Helsinki, this is your moment to help define the future.”Award winners will be announced during Nordic Tech Week in Stockholm this September. Shortlisted nominees will be featured across the NTW programme and community content.Submit your nomination or explore the community now: https://nordictechweek.community.innocentive.com/discover -ends-For further information about Wazoku, visit https://www.wazoku.com For further information about Innocentive, visit www.innocentive.com For further information about Nordic Tech Week, visit https://www.nordictechweek.org/ PR Contact:Paul Allen – Rise PR+ 44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk

