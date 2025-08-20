Pyrotechnics Guild International Thanks Boone, Iowa for a Warm Welcome at 'Fire Flies in the Sky'

Fire Flies in the Sky

Boone, IA — The Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) extends its heartfelt thanks to the Boone community for hosting our annual pyrotechnics convention.

BOONE, IA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) extends its heartfelt thanks to the Boone community for graciously hosting our annual pyrotechnics convention, 'Fire Flies in the Sky'. We are deeply appreciative of the warm welcome we received and the enthusiastic support shown by residents throughout the week.

PGI members traveled from across the United States—including as far as Washington State and Florida—to participate in this year’s convention. With over 1,800 members in attendance, we were also honored to welcome international participants from the United Kingdom, Italy, and China. The hospitality shown by Boone made the journey worthwhile for all who attended.

In a show of appreciation and community spirit, 39 PGI members generously donated to the Boone chapter of the American Red Cross, helping support local emergency services and outreach efforts.

The public displays were a highlight of the event, and we were especially impressed by the community’s commitment to keeping the public viewing areas clean and litter-free. Your respect for the environment and support for our organization did not go unnoticed.

We would also like to extend our gratitude to our generous sponsors, whose support made this event possible: PPIB Insurance, Casey's, Van Wall Equipment, and Traverse City Michigan CVB.

Thank you, Boone, for helping us celebrate the art and science of pyrotechnics in such a memorable way. We look forward to the opportunity to return in the future.

Contact:

Dan Muzzey, PGI VP of Communications

Email: vpcomm@pgi.org

Website: www.pgi.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.