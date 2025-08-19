Pet Obesity Management Market Soars: Innovative Solutions Driving Healthier Pets and Lucrative Growth Opportunities 2025

Pet Obesity Management Market

The Global Pet Obesity Management Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Global Pet Obesity Management Market is rapidly growing, driven by rising pet health awareness and advanced dietary & fitness solutions for pets.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overview of the Market:The Pet Obesity Management Market has emerged as a significant sector within the broader animal healthcare industry, fueled by rising awareness of pet health and nutrition. Obesity among companion animals, especially dogs and cats, has been steadily increasing due to sedentary lifestyles, high-calorie diets, and lack of regular exercise. This has led to a surge in demand for specialized veterinary care, prescription diets, weight management programs, and wellness products designed to combat obesity. According to DataM Intelligence, the Global Pet Obesity Management Market was valued at US$ 1.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 3.1 billion by 2031, rising at a 6.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2031. Key Highlights from the Report:The global prevalence of pet obesity is increasing, with more than half of dogs and cats categorized as overweight.Prescription diets and therapeutic foods dominate the product segment due to veterinary recommendations.North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific shows the highest growth potential.Increasing humanization of pets drives demand for premium pet wellness products.Veterinary clinics remain the largest end-user segment for obesity management solutions.Digital health tools and wearable devices for pet fitness are emerging opportunities.Recent Developments:USA:July 23, 2025: A Texas A&M / Dog Aging Project study indicates that canine obesity is influenced by breed, environment, and food incentive, highlighting the need for individualized weight-management techniques.May 22, 2025: According to a Morris Animal Foundation update, more than half of all dogs and cats in the United States are overweight or obese, highlighting the growing demand for clinical weight-management services.Japan:Mar-Jul 2025 (campaign ran till July 31, 2025): Royal Canin Japan launched the "Healthy Weight" campaign in 2025 (vet-partnered weight-loss challenges and owner education), with the goal of boosting clinic-led obesity interventions.May–July 2025: Purina Institute announced/ran its 2025 webinar series (nutrition conversations for veterinary professionals) with sessions in May and July focused on practical strategies supporting vet education on pet weight management in Japan and regionally.Market Segmentation:The Pet Obesity Management Market is segmented primarily by product type, pet type, and end user. On the basis of product type, the market includes prescription diets, therapeutic pet foods, supplements, and exercise equipment or devices. Prescription and therapeutic diets currently hold the largest share, given their direct clinical role in reducing weight and managing related health conditions like diabetes and arthritis.By pet type, the market concentrates on dogs and cats, which are the most typically domesticated animals prone to obesity. Dogs dominate this segment due to higher ownership rates globally and greater availability of canine-specific weight management products. Cats, however, are also becoming a key focus as indoor lifestyles increase obesity risks.In terms of end-users, veterinary clinics, hospitals, and pet specialty stores play a critical role. Veterinary clinics lead this segment because they serve as the primary point of consultation and prescription for obesity management, while pet specialty stores are increasingly stocking wellness foods and weight control supplements.Regional Insights:Geographically, North America stands as the market leader, supported by advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness campaigns around pet obesity. The United States accounts for the bulk of this growth, with significant spending on pet nutrition and wellness solutions.Europe follows closely, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France showing strong demand for premium pet diets and supplements. Increasing awareness about pet fitness and stricter veterinary guidelines for managing obesity contribute to regional growth.The Asia-Pacific region, including China, India, and Japan, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR. Rising middle-class populations, urban lifestyles, and higher adoption of companion animals are driving the demand for pet obesity management. Additionally, regional players are expanding their portfolios to include locally tailored diet solutions.Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets with gradual adoption of obesity management products, primarily led by urban pet owners seeking healthier lifestyle solutions for their animals.Market Dynamics:Market DriversThe key drivers fueling the market include rising pet ownership, humanization of pets, and increased spending on pet healthcare. Pet parents are increasingly treating their animals as family members, prioritizing their health and longevity. Rising prevalence of obesity-linked diseases in pets is pushing owners to invest in specialized diets and veterinary weight management programs.Market RestraintsHowever, the market faces challenges such as high costs of premium diets and limited awareness in developing countries. Many pet owners in emerging economies may not prioritize weight management, relying instead on traditional feeding practices that increase obesity risks.Market OpportunitiesSignificant opportunities lie in the development of digital health monitoring tools, smart collars, and wearable fitness trackers for pets. Additionally, expanding e-commerce platforms provide greater accessibility for pet owners to purchase weight management foods and supplements. Emerging markets such as India and China also present untapped potential due to growing pet adoption rates.Reasons to Buy the Report:Comprehensive analysis of the global Pet Obesity Management Market trends and forecasts.Insights into the top product categories and growth potential.Regional analysis highlighting fast-growing and mature markets.Evaluation of the competitive landscape with key players' strategies.Coverage of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities for stakeholders.Company Insights:Key players operating in the Pet Obesity Management Market include:PedigreeHill's Pet Nutrition, IncPet-AG, IncNestlé PurinaAuxThera, LLCBlue Buffalo Co., LtdPfizer lncROYAL CANIN SASVivaldisConclusion:The Pet Obesity Management Market is expanding rapidly as global awareness of pet health increases. 