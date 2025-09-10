Maryland Homebuyers Can Instantly Book Tours with Houzeo’s New ‘Schedule Showing’ Feature

Houzeo simplifies homebuying in Maryland by allowing buyers to schedule viewings online—no agent required.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying app, has rolled out its new ‘Schedule Showing’ feature in Maryland, making it easier than ever for buyers to book home tours. Available on both desktop and mobile, the tool lets buyers pick time slots and schedule property visits in just a few clicks.Maryland homebuyers can now tap into Houzeo’s database of 2.7 million properties nationwide and schedule showings directly through the app. From historic townhouses in Annapolis to suburban homes in Bethesda or new construction homes in Maryland , booking a tour takes just a few clicks. Buyers simply pick a time, send a request, and get quick confirmation from the seller.The ‘Schedule Showing’ feature not only puts buyers in control of their home search but also helps sellers respond more efficiently. Houzeo, America’s best home buying website, complements this with other tools that make finding and buying a home easier, including:- Make an Offer Feature: Buyers can submit offers directly on Houzeo’s platform. This speeds up the process and lets them move quickly on the homes they are interested in.- Save Search & Custom Alerts: Buyers can save their search settings and receive real-time updates whenever new listings match their preferences, making sure they stay ahead of the competition.- Intuitive Filters: These advanced search filters help buyers quickly find properties that fit their needs. From Baltimore condos with price cuts to affordable family homes in Silver Spring or new Annapolis houses for sale , results are tailored to their needs.- Social Sharing: Favorite listings can be shared with friends, family, or agents to gather feedback and make informed decisions.Furthermore, Houzeo provides buyers with the Maryland mortgage calculator , which helps them get a monthly payment estimate. Buyers can make financial provisions, compare options, and get ready for their dream home that also fits their budget.The platform is modernizing real estate in Maryland with simple, buyer-focused tools. Homebuyers can save favorite listings, schedule showings, and submit offers directly from their phone.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

