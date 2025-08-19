Psychological Thriller 'In My Sleep' Director's Cut Now Streaming Free on Tubi

In My Sleep Poster Philip Winchester and Lacey Chabert Start in In My Sleep Philip Winchester and Lacey Chabert in In My Sleep

Award-Winning Film Starring Philip Winchester, Lacey Chabert, and Abigail Spencer Delivers Edge-of-Your-Seat Suspense Streaming Now on Tubi

In My Sleep never rests, a credit to the tight, psychologically astute pacing of filmmaker Wolf.” — The Hollywood Reporter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morning Star Pictures announces that the acclaimed psychological thriller "In My Sleep" Director's Cut is now available for free streaming on Tubi. The gripping film features an all-star cast including Philip Winchester ("Strike Back," "Law and Order: SVU"), Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls"), and Abigail Spencer ("Rectify"), delivering a nail-biting exploration of sleepwalking, murder, and the blurred lines between dreams and reality.

Written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Allen Wolf ("The Sound of Violet"), "In My Sleep" follows Marcus, a man suffering from parasomnia—a rare sleep disorder that causes him to act without memory while sleepwalking. When Marcus wakes up with blood on his hands and discovers a close friend has been murdered, he finds himself in a desperate race against time to uncover the truth about what he may have done during his nocturnal episodes.

This Director's Cut represents Wolf's complete artistic vision, fifteen years after the original film's release. The enhanced version features refined color grading, improved visuals, newly incorporated footage, and tightened pacing that creates an even more intense viewing experience. Wolf meticulously revisited every frame, utilizing modern post-production techniques to elevate the visual storytelling while maintaining the raw psychological intensity.

"When I came up with the idea for 'In My Sleep,' I was fascinated by news stories of people committing extraordinary acts, even murder, while sleepwalking," Wolf explains. "This Director's Cut allowed me to refine my original vision, creating an even more immersive experience that draws viewers deeper into the main character's world and the mystery surrounding him."

The star-studded cast delivers compelling performances. Philip Winchester brings remarkable depth and vulnerability to the role of Marcus, a man haunted by the possibility that he may be a killer. Winchester, known for his action roles in "Strike Back" and dramatic work in "Law & Order: SVU," demonstrates his range by portraying a character who must navigate the terrifying uncertainty of not knowing what he's capable of during his unconscious states.

Lacey Chabert, beloved for her iconic role in "Mean Girls," delivers a nuanced performance that showcases her dramatic capabilities. Her character offers to help Marcus control his dangerous sleepwalking episodes, creating a complex dynamic that explores themes of trust and loyalty. Abigail Spencer, acclaimed for her work in "Rectify," adds psychological complexity to the thriller with her signature intensity.

The supporting cast includes Kelly Overton ("Van Helsing"), Michael Badalucco ("The Practice"), Beth Grant ("No Country for Old Men"), and Tony Hale ("Veep"), each contributing to the film's taut atmosphere.

Adding to the film's intense atmosphere is an original score by renowned composer Conrad Pope, known for his work on "The Wolfman" and as orchestrator for major films including "The Hobbit," "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," and "The Matrix." Pope's haunting musical compositions perfectly complement the psychological tension that builds throughout the film, creating an auditory landscape that keeps viewers on edge.

Pope, who has collaborated with legendary composers such as John Williams, Alexandre Desplat, and Hans Zimmer, brings his extensive experience to "In My Sleep." His score weaves together unsettling orchestral arrangements, creating a sonic environment that mirrors Marcus's fractured mental state while amplifying the film's underlying sense of dread.

The Hollywood Reporter praised the film, stating: "In My Sleep never rests, a credit to the tight, psychologically astute pacing of filmmaker Wolf." The thriller debuted as the number-one new independent movie on its opening weekend.

"In My Sleep" explores the terrifying reality that sufferers of severe parasomnia can engage in complex behaviors—driving cars, preparing food, even having conversations—with no memory of their actions upon waking. This provides the psychological thriller with a solid basis in reality, making the story's events disturbingly plausible.

The story begins when Marcus wakes up in a cemetery, half-naked and disoriented, with his mind racing with questions: "Where was I? Who was I with?" Horror strikes when he awakens with blood on his hands and a knife by his side. Soon after, a friend is discovered stabbed to death, leading Marcus to question whether he could have murdered someone while sleepwalking to conceal a dark secret.

Haunted by mysterious phone calls and suspecting he's being watched, Marcus desperately delves into his nocturnal activities. As he unravels the truth about his nighttime behavior, he stumbles upon shocking discoveries that will change everything he thought he knew about himself. The investigation becomes a race against time as Marcus must piece together fragments of memory and evidence while questioning his own sanity.

"In My Sleep" offers viewers a unique entry into the psychological thriller genre, combining elements of mystery, suspense, and psychological drama. The film's exploration of parasomnia and the question of whether someone can commit murder while sleepwalking creates a compelling premise that will keep audiences guessing until the final revelation. The Director's Cut enhances every aspect of the original film, making it the definitive version of Wolf's vision.

About the Film:

Title: In My Sleep (Director's Cut)

Director/Writer: Allen Wolf

Producers: Allen Wolf, David Austin

Executive Producer: Ralph Winter

Starring: Philip Winchester, Lacey Chabert, Abigail Spencer, Kelly Overton, Michael Badalucco, Beth Grant, Tony Hale

Composer: Conrad Pope

Rating: PG-13

Now Available: Free streaming on Tubi

ABOUT MORNING STAR PICTURES:

Morning Star Pictures is an award-winning film production and distribution company producing high-quality, thought-provoking, entertaining movies that inspire audiences. They also produce the popular "Navigating Hollywood" podcast, offering insider insights into the film industry. For more information, visit: MorningStarPictures.com.

In My Sleep Director's Cut Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.