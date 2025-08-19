Automatic Shot Blasting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automatic Shot Blasting Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Automatic Shot Blasting Market Size And Growth?

The market size for automatic shot blasting has significantly expanded in the last few years. It's estimated to expand from $1.33 billion in 2024 to $1.48 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include higher demand in metal fabrication, growth in construction activities, utilization in the finishing of aerospace components, wider application in foundries and forges, and the development of the automotive manufacturing sector.

The market size of automatic shot blasting is forecasted to experience substantial expansion in the coming years, reaching a thriving $2.20 billion by 2029. This implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The projected growth within this period can be credited to several factors including the need for energy-efficient surface treatment systems, increasing importance and focus on worker safety and operational efficiency, growth of renewable energy facilities, extension of defense and military equipment manufacturing, a surge in re-manufacturing and refurbishment sectors, and the escalating demand for precision surface finishing. Notable trends expected during the forecast period feature advancements in robotics and automation, incorporation of Industry 4.0 technologies, the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning for enhanced process optimization, integration of IoT-based monitoring systems, and the invention of energy-efficient blasting turbines.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automatic Shot Blasting Market?

The automatic shot blasting market is predicted to grow due to the flourishing automotive industry. The automotive industry encompasses sectors that design, manufacture, market, and sell motor vehicles, like cars, trucks, and motorcycles, as well as their components. The key drivers for the growth of the automotive industry include increased consumer demand for personal vehicles, largely attributed to increased income, urbanization and the convenience of having a private mode of transportation. Automatic shot blasting, commonly used in the automotive industry, is effective for cleaning, strengthening, and preparing metal surfaces for coating or assembly. It also enhances product longevity, aids surface adhesion for paints and coatings, minimizes manual labor, and boosts production speed and consistency during manufacturing. As an illustration, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), a Belgium-based automotive industry advocacy and policy development organization, reported in May 2023 that global motor vehicle production had achieved 85.4 million units in 2022, a 5.7% growth from 2021. Hence, the growth of the automotive industry is fueling the expansion of the automatic shot blasting market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automatic Shot Blasting Market?

Major players in the Automatic Shot Blasting Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sintokogio Ltd.

• Norican Group ApS

• Rösler Oberflächentechnik GmbH

• Shandong Kaitai Shot-Blasting Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Clemco Industries Corporation

• KMT Waterjet Systems Inc.

• Empire Abrasive Equipment Company LLC

• Qingdao Qinggong Machinery Co. Ltd.

• HEGENSCHEIDT-MFD GmbH & Co. KG

• AGTOS Gesellschaft für technische Oberflächensysteme mbH

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Automatic Shot Blasting Market?

The escalation in infrastructure projects is predicted to fuel the expansion of the automatic shot blasting market in the future. Infrastructure projects encompass large-scale endeavors by public or private entities aimed at constructing, developing, or enhancing fundamental physical systems such as transportation systems, energy facilities, water supply systems, and telecommunication networks. This escalation mainly stems from increasing urbanization, with the rising urban dwellers spurring the demand for expanded transport networks, utilities, residences, and public services, all to foster economic activity and elevate living standards in cities. Automatic shot blasting boosts these projects by effectively cleansing and prepping metal and concrete surfaces. This process ensures optimal coating adherence, heightens surface coarseness for better bonding of materials, diminishes manual labor and cuts down on processing time, thereby extending the lifespan, safety, and performance of critical structural elements. For instance, in July 2024, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a governmental department in the UK, stated that in 2022, total general government investment went up by 9.6% when compared to 2021, attaining £26.0 billion ($28.76 billion) at contemporary prices. Hence, the escalation in infrastructure projects propels the expansion of the automatic shot blasting market.

How Is The Automatic Shot Blasting Market Segmented?

The automatic shot blasting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Hanger, Tumblast Machine, Continuous Through-Feed, Rotary Table, Other Product Types

2) By Business Type: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

3) By End-User: Construction, Automotive, Metal Working, Aerospace, Shipbuilding, Other End-User

Subsegments:

1) By Hanger: Monorail Hanger Type, Double Hanger Type, Y-Track Hanger Type, Rotary Hanger Type

2) By Tumblast Machine: Rubber Belt Tumblast, Steel Belt Tumblast, Continuous Tumblast, Batch Type Tumblast

3) By Continuous Through-Feed: Roller Conveyor Type, Mesh Belt Conveyor Type, Wire Mesh Belt Type, Overhead Rail Conveyor

4) By Rotary Table: Single Table, Twin Table, Satellite Table, Turntable With Manipulator

5) By Other Product Types: Spinner Hanger, Barrel Type, Diabolo Type, Screw Conveyor Type

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automatic Shot Blasting Market?

In the Automatic Shot Blasting Global Market Report 2025, Europe had the most significant market size in 2024. The most rapid expansion is projected in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. Moreover, the report comprehensively covers various regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

