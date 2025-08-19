Attitude Heading Reference System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Attitude Heading Reference System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Attitude Heading Reference System Market Be By 2025?

The market size for the attitude heading reference system has seen a significant surge in growth in the past few years. It is projected to expand from $1.31 billion in 2024 to $1.47 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include the expansion of commercial aviation, various defense modernization programs, a rising trend of adopting inertial navigation systems, the broadening scope of marine navigation systems, and the introduction of affordable sensor technologies.

The market for attitude heading reference systems is predicted to encounter swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $2.29 billion by 2029, with an 11.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). A variety of factors can be credited for this predicted growth during the forecast period, including the expansion of applications in unmanned aerial vehicles, the escalating demand for autonomous vehicles, and their increasingly common use in space exploration programs. The development of smart defense systems and the integration with global navigation satellite systems also contribute. Key trends during this time are expected to be advancements in micro-electromechanical system technology, ongoing innovation in gyroscopic systems, the integration of fiber optic and ring laser gyroscopes, R&D activity in autonomous systems, and the emergence of hybrid navigation solutions.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Attitude Heading Reference System Market Landscape?

The rise in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles is projected to drive the expansion of the attitude-heading reference system market. Unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are unmanned aircraft that can be controlled remotely or autonomously. These vehicles are utilized in various industries such as defense, logistics, agriculture, and infrastructure for precision-demanding tasks, effective results, and real-time data. The popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles is growing due to the escalated demand for aerial intelligence and automated operations, a trend driven by industries' endless quest for safer, speedier, and economical alternatives to manned operations. The attitude-heading reference system plays a critical role in unmanned aerial vehicles as it ensures reliable orientation, navigation, and heading data required for a stable, autonomous flight, particularly in dynamic environments or areas with compromised global positioning system. For example, according to a Ministry of Defense report in 2025, the UK government department acknowledged that a record sum of £350 million ($445 million) was invested in 2024 to ramp up its drone supplies to Ukraine. This boosted their goal from supplying 10,000 drones in 2024, to 100,000 drones in 2025. Hence, the surge in unmanned aerial vehicle applications is catalyzing the expansion of the attitude-heading reference system market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Attitude Heading Reference System Market?

Major players in the Attitude Heading Reference System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Thales S.A.

• Garmin Ltd.

• Trimble Inc.

• Moog Inc.

• Safran Electronics & Defense SAS

• EMCORE Corporation

• KVH Industries Inc.

• Silicon Sensing Systems Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Attitude Heading Reference System Industry?

Leading corporations in the attitude heading reference system market are focusing their efforts on the creation of pioneering solutions, such as high-performance strap-down systems. These systems improve orientation accuracy and dependability in changeable environments. High-performance strap-down systems belong to the category of inertial navigation systems that utilize accelerometers and gyroscopes rigidly attached to a platform to determine motion and direction without the use of gimbals. They are useful in providing accurate, real-time data of heading, pitch, and roll, thereby enhancing navigational precision in the fields of aerospace, defense and unmanned systems. As an example, in May 2023, Inertial Labs Incorporated, an organization specializing in navigation and sensor technology, based in the US, introduced the AHRS-II-P, their new attitude and heading reference system. This system boasts high-performance gyroscopes and accelerometers, it can accommodate dual-antenna global navigation satellite system input, and is engineered for use in platforms where space and weight are limitations. The AHRS-II-P is beneficial to users as it can provide accurate attitude and heading data in extremely dynamic environments. It also minimizes signal drift over time and allows for advanced navigation, even in regions where the positioning system signals are feeble or blocked.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Attitude Heading Reference System Market

The attitude heading reference system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Analog, Digital

2) By Application: Manufacturing Robotics, Agricultural Surveying, Aquatic Navigation

3) By End-Use: Civil Aviation, Military Aviation, Unmanned Vehicles, Marine, Robotics, Agriculture, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Analog: Strapdown Analog Attitude Heading Reference System, Gimballed Analog Attitude Heading Reference System, Compact Analog Attitude Heading Reference System Modules, Analog Attitude Heading Reference System With External Sensors, Embedded Analog Attitude Heading Reference System

2) By Digital: Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)-Based Digital Attitude Heading Reference System, Fiber Optic Gyroscope (FOG)-Based Digital Attitude Heading Reference System, Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG)-Based Digital Attitude Heading Reference System, Global Positioning System (GPS)-Integrated Digital Attitude Heading Reference System, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Digital Attitude Heading Reference System

Attitude Heading Reference System Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the attitude heading reference system market, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over time. The Attitude Heading Reference System Global Market Report 2025 encapsulates all key regions, which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

