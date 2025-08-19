Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market size for the AI gun detection system has witnessed accelerated growth. The market is projected to expand from $1.20 billion in 2024 to $1.34 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. Factors such as a surge in gun violence incidents, broader utilization of video surveillance, increased government spending towards ensuring public safety, the aspiration for real-time threat identification, and the expansion of smart city initiatives, powered the growth in the historic era.

In the coming years, the AI gun detection system market is projected to experience notable expansion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%, it is set to reach $2.05 billion by 2029. The anticipated growth can be linked with its rising adoption in the retail and commercial sectors, growing focus on workplace safety, the creation of cost-effective AI hardware, advances in cloud-based security systems and its compatibility with IoT and connected devices. The forecast period is marked by key trends such as advanced developments in AI and machine learning, strides in edge computing technology, 3D object detection, explainable AI for security purposes, and hybrid cloud-edge architectures.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) gun detection system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25227&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market?

Escalating concerns related to security are projected to stimulate the expansion of the AI gun detection system market in approaching years. Security issues encompass actual or probable risks that could jeopardise the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of assets, usually data, systems, infrastructure, or individuals. This surge in security worries is primarily attributed to the rise in digitalisation, which broadens the arena for cyber threats by connecting more gadgets, systems, and sensitive data to the internet. This escalating worry about security is increasing the demand for AI gun detection systems as it allows for quicker threat recognition and reaction, lowering the risk of mass shootings and improving public safety in susceptible areas. For instance, in June 2024, the Central Statistics Office, a government agency based in Ireland, reported an 18% increase in robbery, extortion, and hijacking cases in the year leading up to Quarter 1 (Q1) 2024, representing an increase of 390 incidents to a total of 2,572. Alongside this, crimes involving weaponry and explosives rose by 10%, with an additional 253 cases documented, totalling 2,844. Hence, the growth of AI gun detection system market is expected to accelerate owing to the rising security concerns.

Which Players Dominate The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Smiths Detection Inc.

• Avigilon Corporation

• Evolv Technology Inc.

• ZeroEyes Inc.

• IronYun Inc.

• Scylla Technologies Inc.

• Xtractone Inc.

• ThreatVision.ai Inc.

• Flare Protect Inc.

• AnyVision Labs Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market?

Main players in the AI gun detection system industry, such as Omnilert, are putting their efforts into creating more advanced solutions like visual gun detection software that can constantly observe vast spaces. This technology, powered by AI, employs computer vision to recognize and send immediate alerts about any firearms spotted in real-time video footage. For instance, in February 2024, Omnilert, renowned for its AI-led emergency communications and active shooter deterrent solutions, released its third iteration of the AI-driven visual gun detection system named Omnilert Gun Detect. The system works in tandem with pre-existing security cameras to identify guns in real-time, enabling swift verification and triggering automatic responses like locking doors and alerting emergency services. The model's latest upgrade has led to a ten times processing efficiency improvement, which means it can now simultaneously manage up to 55 1080p camera streams on standard hardware. Furthermore, it easily integrates with corporate systems, offering centralized control over a wide network of cameras.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The artificial intelligence (AI) gun detection system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Components: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning Techniques, Image Processing, Computer Vision

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premises Solutions, Hybrid Solutions

4) By End-User: Law Enforcement Agencies, Educational Institutions, Corporate Enterprises, Transportation Hubs, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Artificial Intelligence-Based Detection Algorithms, Video Management Software, Integration And Application Programming Interface (API) Software, Alert And Notification Systems

2) By Hardware: Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras, Internet Protocol (IP) Cameras, Edge Devices, Thermal Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Motion Sensors, Networking Equipment, Storage Devices

3 )By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Training And Consulting Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Managed Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) gun detection system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-gun-detection-system-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gun Detection System, North America reigned as the most dominant region in 2024. It is also projected that the quickest growing region will be Asia-Pacific within the forecast duration. The report includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, along with Asia-Pacific and North America.

