Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Market CAGR to be at 5.6% from 2025 to 2029 | $15.7 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Market?

In recent times, the market for armored personnel carriers (APC) has witnessed significant growth. The market is projected to expand from $11.89 billion in 2024 to $12.61 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to heightened cross-border military tensions, a surge in the need for troop mobility, escalation of defense modernization initiatives, growing acceptance of hybrid vehicles, and increased incorporation of advanced sensor systems.

The market size for armored personnel carriers (APC) is predicted to experience robust growth in coming years. By 2029, it's projected to reach a value of $15.70 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The anticipated growth during this period can be tied to rising conflict levels, a growing demand for advanced driving systems, heightened safety and security needs, the need for durable and efficient diesel engines, as well as an increase in defense budgets worldwide. Notable trends expected during the forecast period include progress in modular armor design, the addition of artificial intelligence (AI) in navigation systems, the advent of remote weapon stations driven by technology, advancements in hybrid-electric propulsion, and upgrades in technology for enhanced situational awareness.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Market?

Anticipated growth in the armored personnel carrier (APC) market is being fueled by escalating terrorist threats. Such threats, generally serve as precursors to planned acts of violence, instilling fear and facilitating extremist motives. This surge in terrorist activities often emerges out of political instability, providing a fertile ground for extremist factions to proliferate and launch their attacks. Armored personnel carriers step in to mitigate such threats by ensuring safe transit for troops in adversarial territories, heightening protection during critical operations. They bolster tactical response by resisting gunfire and explosives, thus enhancing mission security and efficacy. For example, the Institute for Economics & Peace, an American non-profit organization, reported in March 2023 that the average death toll per terrorist attack escalated to 1.7 in 2022, a rise from 1.3 in 2021. As such, increasing incidents of terrorist threats are stimulating the expansion of the armored personnel carrier market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Market?

Major players in the Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Rostec

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• Iveco Group N.V.

• Textron Systems

• ST Engineering Ltd.

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Ashok Leyland Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Industry?

Key players in the armored personnel carrier (APC) market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products such as all-terrain wide-track systems, which aim to enhance maneuverability in adverse environmental conditions. The term all-terrain wide-track system refers to an expansive vehicle track layout that distributes weight more evenly, improving grip and steadiness on difficult terrains like snow, mud, and swamps. For instance, in June 2024, an armored vehicle manufacturer based in Finland, Patria Plc, introduced a new caterpillar-armored personnel carrier, FAMOUS. The FAMOUS is a state-of-the-art vehicle meant for superior performance in harsh environments like snow and marshland. It boasts an all-terrain wide-track system, an engine-transmission unit situated at the front to increase internal space, and a remote-controlled weapon station. The cutting-edge design is suitable for diverse missions, including transporting troops, commanding operations, and conducting medical evacuations.

What Segments Are Covered In The Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Market Report?

The armored personnel carrier (APC) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Infantry Mobility Vehicle

2) By System: Drive Systems, Structures And Mechanisms, Weapons And Ammunition Control Systems, Countermeasure Systems, Command And Control Systems, Navigation Systems, Observation And Display Systems, Other Systems

3) By Platform: Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

4) By Application: Military Operations, Civilian Protection, Peacekeeping Missions, Counter-Terrorism Operations

5) By End-Use: Defense Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Private Security

Subsegments:

1) By Infantry Fighting Vehicle: Tracked Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), Wheeled Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), Amphibious Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV), Airborne Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

2) By Infantry Mobility Vehicle: Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, Light Armored Vehicles (LAV), Armored Utility Vehicles, 4x4 And 6x6 Tactical Vehicles

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Market?

In the Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the dominant region for the year 2024. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report includes comprehensive coverage of various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

