Outsourced CFO announces FundRaise Conference to help South African founders close capital in 2025

Fundraise Con - where investors and entrepreneurs meet.

One-night forum with founders, investors, and finance experts on 28 August 2025, Wesgro Auditorium, Cape Town. Sponsored by Business Partners.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO), in conjunction with Founders Events, will be hosting another exciting, fast-paced event at the end of August: FundRaise Con 2025. This event is designed to equip South African entrepreneurs to sharpen their funding strategy and secure capital in 2025. The event takes place on Thursday, 28 August 2025, 18:00 - 20:00 at the Wesgro Auditorium (Media24 Building) in Cape Town.

FundRaise Con responds to a growing demand from founders who are seeking clarity and support in navigating the complex fundraising landscape. The programme will feature keynotes from top industry leaders, expert panels, insights from debt providers, and founder case studies. There will also be ample opportunity for attendees to network together over canapes.

According to OCFO Executive Head of CFO Services, Etienne Raubenheimer, raising capital remains one of the greatest challenges for founders building high-growth businesses.

“While funding is essential for scaling, it is not just about pitching an idea,” says Raubenheimer. “Founders need crisp numbers, a credible narrative, and the right capital for the problem they’re solving. FundRaise Con is about giving founders that advantage.”

Key themes for the event will explore the broader funding environment and highlighting opportunities specific to South African founders and how to leverage local advantage. Attendees will also be equipped with the tools and information to create a strategic plan to prepare their business for capital investment.

A panel discussion featuring OCFO fundraising advisors will share common mistakes made by founders and offer guidance on how to avoid them. Attendees will also hear from founders who have successfully secured funding, as well as investors such as debt providers and a venture capitalist, who will share what they look for in early-stage deals.

“Too many founders enter investor conversations without the right preparation,” Raubenheimer adds. “This event was created to bridge that gap. Our goal is to help more South African entrepreneurs build fundable businesses by understanding what investors want and how to deliver it.”

The conference is sponsored by Business Partners and forms part of a wider initiative from Founders Events to support early-stage and scaling entrepreneurs through curated content, strategic networking, and practical skill-building.

Fundraise Con is designed for business owners seeking growth capital, whether for a first round of seed funding or a more structured institutional raise. With limited space available, attendance will be managed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Raubenheimer believes that events like this can contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“We want to see more businesses make it past the startup stage,” he says. “By bringing together funders, founders, and financial experts, we are creating a space where deals can begin and where the groundwork for scale can be properly laid. The right information at the right time can make all the difference.”

Date: 28 August 2025

Time: 18:00 - 20:00 SAST (check-in is at 17:30)

Venue: Wesgro Auditorium, 7th Floor, Media24 Foreshore, 40 Heerengracht Street, Cape Town

For more information or to reserve a seat, visit www.foundersevents.co.za.

Etienne Raubenheimer is available for media interviews to discuss the current fundraising landscape in South Africa, what investors are prioritising in 2025, and how founders can better prepare themselves to access the capital they need to grow.

About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO is a leading financial consultancy firm that has been dedicated to helping businesses achieve their full potential. Our team of experts collaborates with clients to offer tailored solutions, ranging from financial consulting to strategic planning and execution, cloud accounting, and automation, all geared towards driving growth and sustainable success. Find out more by visiting www.ocfo.com.

About Founders Events

Founders Events is dedicated to empowering women in business and creating a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem. We believe that women's success is not only good for them but also for the world. We are committed to providing the tools, resources, and connections necessary for women to thrive in business.

