Concealed Weapons Detection (CWD) Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Concealed Weapons Detection (CWD) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concealed Weapons Detection (CWD) Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for concealed weapons detection (CWD) has been experiencing robust growth in the past few years. This market is projected to escalate from $1.90 billion in 2024 to $2.09 billion in 2025, illustrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include growing public safety anxiety, a rise in mass shooting incidents, increased usage in transportation hubs, enhanced security systems in government establishments, and augmented investments in the defense and military sectors.

In the coming years, the Concealed Weapons Detection (CWD) market is projected to experience a significant surge, expanding to an impressive $3.02 billion by 2029 with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The anticipated growth within this period is associated with factors such as the increasing preference for non-intrusive screening technologies, a rising focus on security within smart cities, extended surveillance within commercial areas, a growing requirement for crowd monitoring solutions, and wider acceptance of detection systems powered by artificial intelligence. Several technological advancements are expected within this timeframe that will stimulate the CWD market further. Some notable future trends include progress in sensor fusion technology, new developments that integrate artificial intelligence, breakthroughs in real-time threat analysis, R&D efforts in mm-wave imaging, and advancements in contactless screening systems.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Concealed Weapons Detection (CWD) Market Landscape?

The growth of the concealed weapons detection (CWD) market is expected to be driven by an increase in incidents of terrorism and violence. Acts of violence and terrorism are defined as deliberate acts of illegal aggression or threats designed to instill fear, cause harm, or attain political, ideological, or religious goals. These incidents are on the rise due to political instability, which undermines government control, encourages lawlessness, and offers extremist groups the convenience to solicit, function, and broaden their influence. Concealed weapons detection (CWD) contributes to the prevention of terrorism and violence by facilitating the early detection of hidden armaments in public places, thereby ameliorating threat mitigation, boosting response times, and shielding civilians from potential assaults. As an illustration, in March 2025, the Australia-based independent, non-profit think tank, Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), reported that while global terrorism deaths remained constant in 2024, there was a 200% surge in antisemitic incidents in the United States compared to the previous year. Consequently, the surge in incidents of terrorism and violence is bolstering growth in the concealed weapons detection (CWD) market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Concealed Weapons Detection (CWD) Market?

Major players in the Concealed Weapons Detection (CWD) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Leidos Inc.

• Guangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

• Motorola Solutions Inc.

• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

• QinetiQ Group plc

• Smiths Detection Inc.

• Nuctech Company Limited

• Astrophysics Inc.

• CEIA USA Ltd.

• Kromek Group plc

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Concealed Weapons Detection (CWD) Market?

Prominent businesses working in the concealed weapons detection industry are concentrating on fabricating portable devices like physical security screening, in order to boost the ability to detect threats, lower the time for screening, and offer a smoother and less invasive procedure for individuals in public and heavily secured locations. A revolutionary method, physical security screening uses sophisticated tools like artificial intelligence, sensors, and automation to increase the speed, precision, and effectiveness of detecting threats while causing less disturbance to people. For example, Motorola Solutions Inc., a technology, communication, and security corporation based in the US, unveiled a concealed weapon detection system in June 2022. The system, which uses high-tech sensors and artificial intelligence, is tailored to detect concealed threats such as firearms and metallic weapons, while disregarding harmless items. Consequently, it allows for unobtrusive and precise screening, capable of screening up to 3,600 individuals an hour without the need for them to empty their pockets or go through pat-downs, greatly increasing both the speed and convenience of the process.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Concealed Weapons Detection (CWD) Market Growth

The concealed weapons detection (CWD) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hand-held Type, Walk-through Type

2) By Deployment Type: Fixed Systems, Portable Systems, Mobile Units, Integration With Existing Security Infrastructure

3) By Technology: Metal Detectors, X-Ray Systems, Microwave and Terahertz Systems, Video Analytics

4) By Application: Transportation Facilities, Public And Government Buildings, Hotels And Hospitality, Stadiums And Event Venues, Corporate And Commercial Spaces

5) By End-User: Government and Law Enforcement Agencies, Transportation Authorities, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Facilities, Private Security Firms

Subsegments:

1) By Hand-Held Type: Hand-Held Metal Detectors, Hand-Held Explosive Trace Detectors, Hand-Held Imaging Scanners

2) By Walk-Through Type: Walk-Through Metal Detectors, Walk-Through Millimeter Wave Scanners, Walk-Through Multi-Technology Portals

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Concealed Weapons Detection (CWD) Market By 2025?

In the Concealed Weapons Detection (CWD) Global Market Report 2025, North America emerges as the predominant region for the given year 2024. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa in its market analysis.

