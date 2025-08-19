Comprehensive Report on the Composites In The Defense Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

Defense Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Composites In The Defense Market Through 2025?

The defense market for composites has shown substantial growth over the recent years. It is projected to increase from $13.93 billion in 2024 to $14.87 billion in 2025, with an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The robust growth seen in the past can be credited to the escalating demand for lightweight materials, the surge in military modernization initiatives, the intensified focus on survivability and armor protection, the growing employment of composites in aerospace defense, and the widening requirement for fuel efficiency in defense systems.

The composites for the defense market are projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching a market size of $19.08 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors contributing to the projected growth over the forecast period include an increased demand for unmanned defense systems, more investment in modern military vehicles, a shift towards recyclable and sustainable defense materials, increased defense budgets in developing economies, and a growing preference for multi-use composite structures. The period is also expected to witness trending advances in hybrid composites technology, continuous improvements in fiber-reinforced plastics, increased investment in defense research and development, the advent of 3D printing techniques for composites, and the rise of automation in composite manufacturing technology.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Composites In The Defense Market?

The growth of composites in the defense market is set to be driven by the escalating demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). UAVs, which are aircrafts operated remotely or autonomously without a pilot on board, are used extensively for a variety of military, commercial, and leisure activities ranging from surveillance to delivery and aerial photography. UAVs have been leading in popularity due to their efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness in performing a multitude of tasks compared to conventional methods. The defense industry's increasing reliance on UAVs has necessitated the adoption of advanced composites to ensure lightweight but durable structures. For example, as per a report released by the UK-based Ministry of Defense in June 2025, the UK plans to supply Ukraine with 100,000 drones, a significant rise from the 10,000 drones supplied in 2024. Therefore, the growth trends in the demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are indicating a positive impact on the composites in the defense market.

Which Players Dominate The Composites In The Defense Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Composites In The Defense Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus SE

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Safran S.A.

• Thales Group

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Leonardo S.p.A.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Composites In The Defense Market?

Leading businesses in the composites in defense market are now concentrating their efforts on creating innovative solutions, such as adaptable composite ballistic defense systems. These systems implemented advanced fiber-resin composites to customise armor levels, decrease weight, and boost agility. An example of this is Integris Composites, an American-based protective materials manufacturer that in November 2023, introduced adjustable composite ballistic shields and vests. These items boast a variety of protection options, a lightweight design capable of withstanding multiple hits, and an ergonomic design for maximum coverage and wearer comfort. They've been specifically designed for military and law enforcement operations that demand quick adaptability to shifting threat level scenarios. These adaptable composite ballistic shields and vests afford increased survivability and agility without sacrificing protective capability.

Global Composites In The Defense Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The composites in the defense market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic (AFRP), Boron Fiber Reinforced Plastic (BFRP)

2) By Resin Type: Thermoset Composites, Thermoplastic Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites

3) By Manufacturing Process: Layup, Filament Winding, Injection Molding, Pultrusion, Other Manufacturing Processes

4) By Applications: Military Aircraft, Naval System, Land Vehicles, Arms And Ammunition, Body Armor, Military Hard Wall Shelters

Subsegments:

1) By Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP): Thermoset Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP), Thermoplastic Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP), High-Modulus Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP), Standard-Modulus Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP), Aerospace Grade Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

2) By Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP): E-Glass Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP), S-Glass Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP), R-Glass Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP), Thermoset Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP), Thermoplastic Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP)

3) By Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic (AFRP): Meta-Aramid Reinforced Plastic, Para-Aramid Reinforced Plastic, Thermoset Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic (AFRP), Thermoplastic Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastic (AFRP)

4) By Boron Fiber Reinforced Plastic (BFRP): Boron-Epoxy Composites, Boron-Aluminum Composites, Hybrid Boron Composites, High-Strength Boron Fiber Reinforced Plastic (BFRP)

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Composites In The Defense Market?

For the year under consideration in the Composites in The Defense Global Market Report 2025, North America held the dominant position. The fastest anticipated growth rate, however, is predicted for the Asia-Pacific region. The comprehensive report includes analysis of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

