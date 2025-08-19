OSCE Advances Knowledge of Tajik Specialists in Investment Promotion

From 14 to 17 August, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Programme Office in Dushanbe held a training on Investment Promotion Techniques and Business Etiquette for 20 mid– to senior-level specialists (5 female and 15 male) from the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management. Participants also represented affiliated entities, including the state unitary enterprises Tajinvest, the Centre for Implementation of Public-Private Partnership Projects, the Business Incubator, and the Tajik-Uzbek Investment Association.

Over four intensive days, participants engaged in a comprehensive and hands-on programme combining theoretical insights with practical exercises on foreign direct investment mechanisms in Central Asia and beyond. They explored applied investment tools through group work and simulations, while strengthening soft skills such as cross-cultural communication in realistic business scenarios drawn from international investment forums and trade missions.

Sessions also covered regulatory frameworks supporting entrepreneurship and startups, including access to finance, mentoring, and cross-border co-operation, as well as investment models such as public-private partnerships and Environmental, Social, and Governance approaches. These discussions highlighted the growing role of sustainable finance and responsible investment practices in today’s interconnected economies.

Finally, the training provided a practical framework for navigating cultural differences in international business, helping participants enhance their ability to present and promote investment projects effectively to diverse audiences.