World Lake Day (27 August)

Lakes are one of the most vital natural resources on our planet. They serve as a crucial source of fresh water, supporting drinking water supplies, agriculture, and industry.

Lakes also play a key role in maintaining biodiversity, offering a habitat for countless species of fish, plants, and wildlife.

Beyond their ecological significance, lakes contribute to climate regulation by keeping the planet cool, absorbing the floodwater and storing carbon.

Additionally, they provide recreational and economic opportunities, attracting tourism, fishing, and other activities that support local communities.

But lakes are affected by a combination of overuse, pollution and climate change. Lake pollution is frequently caused by inflows from fertilizers, contaminants and solid waste being dumped directly, or flushed into lakes via rivers, and this is worsened by global warming – leading, for instance, to more frequent and intense floods.

The water levels of lakes are also changing dramatically. Rising temperatures and changes to cloud cover, which are leading to decreasing ice cover, are increasing the rate of water evaporation.

We need to act now.

This first World Lake Day, let's be aware of the problem lakes are facing.

Let's protect them today for a sustaining life tomorrow.