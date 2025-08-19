Aircraft Altimeters Market to Reach US $1.72 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Aircraft Altimeters Market?

In recent years, the aircraft altimeters market has experienced substantial growth. The market, which is currently valued at $1.14 billion as of 2024, is projected to increase to $1.24 billion by 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth observed in the historical period is due to several factors, such as heightened attention to flight safety, increased investments in space tourism, proliferation of commercial aviation, the rise of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the expansion of the general aviation sector, and an intensified focus on flight automation.

Expectations are high for a substantial increase in the size of the aircraft altimeters market in the coming years. The anticipated growth is set to reach a market value of $1.72 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. Factors contributing to the predicted growth in the forecast period include an increase in air travel, expanding military surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft, wireless and Internet of Things-enabled altimeters adoption, demand for compact and lightweight sensors, and integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The forecast period will also see significant trends such as advancements in digital altimeter and avionics technology, the emergence of solid-state altimeters, wireless connectivity, Internet of Things (IoT) integration, and miniaturization of components.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Aircraft Altimeters Global Market Growth?

The expected rise in air travel is projected to be a significant contributor to the aircraft altimeter market's expansion. This trend is determined by the process where people or cargo are transported from one point to another through the atmosphere using aircraft. This surge can be attributed to the global economic growth that is increasing disposable incomes, thus making air travel more affordable for both business and pleasure purposes. As the volume of air travel continues to grow, there will be an increased need for sophisticated and dependable aircraft altimeters, given that precision in altitude measurement is vital for safe navigation and satisfying stricter aviation standards. For instance, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a government agency based in the US, reported in March 2023 that the total number of passengers who flew with U.S. airlines from January to December 2022 was 853 million, a significant leap from 658 million the previous year. Therefore, the upward trend in air travel is likely to significantly contribute to the growth of the aircraft altimeters market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Aircraft Altimeters Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Altimeters Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell Aerospace

• GE Aerospace

• Safran Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Garmin Ltd.

• Mid-Continent Instruments & Avionics Inc.

• Genesys Aerosystems

• Avidyne Corporation

• Aspen Avionics Inc.

• FreeFlight Systems Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Aircraft Altimeters Market?

Companies leading the aircraft altimeters market are shifting their focus towards creating innovative solutions such as radar altimeter systems in an effort to provide precise altitude data. These systems are electronic apparatus that use radio waves to determine an aircraft's elevation above the ground directly under it, and analyze reflected signals. Take for example Honeywell International Inc., a United States-based corporation specializing in aerospace, building automation, and industrial automation. In October 2024, the U.S. Army awarded the company a $103 million contract for their advanced APN-209 radar altimeter system. This system is expected to replace the earlier APN-209 models that have been in use since 1975, boasting improved reliability and superior performance even in tough environmental conditions. The APN-209 is offered with versatile integration options, it can be either a standalone transceiver or come with an integrated altitude indicator, making it compatible with a range of aircraft setups.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Aircraft Altimeters Market Report?

The aircraft altimeters market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Barometric Altimeters, Radar Altimeters, Laser Altimeters, Global Positioning System Altimeter, Analog Type, Digital Type

2) By Aircraft Type: Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

3) By Application: Civil Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Business Aviation

4) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Barometric Altimeters: Aneroid Barometric Altimeters, Servo Barometric Altimeters, Encoding Altimeters, Pressure-Sensitive Altimeters

2) By Radar Altimeters: Pulse Radar Altimeters, Frequency-Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) Radar Altimeters, Single-Antenna Radar Altimeters, Dual-Antenna Radar Altimeters

3) By Laser Altimeters: Time-Of-Flight Laser Altimeters, Triangulation-Based Laser Altimeters, Phase-Shift Laser Altimeters, Scanning Laser Altimeters

4) By Global Positioning System (GPS) Altimeters: Standalone Global Positioning System Altimeters, Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) Altimeters, Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS)-Enabled Global Positioning System Altimeters, Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) Altimeters

5) By Analog Type: Mechanical Dial Altimeters, Needle-Pointer Altimeters, Analog Barometric Altimeters

6) By Digital Type: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Digital Altimeters, Organic Liquid Crystal Display (OLED) Digital Altimeters, Integrated Digital Altitude Indicators, Multi-Function Display (MFD) Integrated Altimeters

View the full aircraft altimeters market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-altimeters-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Aircraft Altimeters Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for aircraft altimeters. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The regions highlighted in the report on the aircraft altimeters market include Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

