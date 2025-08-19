Aerospace Superalloys Market to Grow at 6.7% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Superalloys Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Aerospace Superalloys Market Size And Growth?

There has been significant growth in the size of the aerospace superalloys market recently. It is projected that the market will expand from its value of $4.70 billion in 2024 to a more substantial $5.03 billion in 2025, delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth experienced in the past period can be linked to the rising demand for fuel-efficient engines, the expanded usage in new generation aircraft, the increase in defense budgets for advanced jets, the adoption of additive manufacturing, and the need for extended lifespan components.

Over the next few years, the aerospace superalloys market is projected to enjoy significant growth, reaching $6.53 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to this growth in the anticipated period are the increasing demand for high-strength and lightweight materials, expanded use of advanced turbine engines, the emergence of sustainable aviation measures, burgeoning space exploration initiatives, and modernization of military aircraft. In the forecast period, key trends will include enhancements in nickel-based superalloy compositions, the creation of oxidation-resistant coverings, inventive additive manufacturing methods, advancements in single-crystal alloy technologies, and the introduction of environmentally friendly recycling practices.

Download a free sample of the aerospace superalloys market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25208&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Aerospace Superalloys Market?

The growth of the aerospace superalloys market is notably driven by the rising number of air travelers. The increase in air travel is largely due to the rise in middle-class incomes, leading airlines to enhance and update their fleets to match the growing air transportation demands. As a result, more aerospace superalloys are being used in the manufacture of aircraft to ensure they function reliably and safely even in extreme situations. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that in June 2024, total airline passenger traffic had surged by 25.3% compared to December 2023, evidence of the rising demand. This surge in air travel numbers is contributing significantly to the expansion of the aerospace superalloys market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Aerospace Superalloys Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Superalloys Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• IHI Corporation

• Acerinox SA

• Aperam S.A.

• Precision Castparts Corporation

• Arconic Corporation

• Howmet Aerospace Inc.

• Eramet S.A.

• Allegheny Technologies

• Carpenter Technology Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Aerospace Superalloys Market?

The primary entities in the aerospace superalloys industry are investing in the creation of cutting-edge nickel superalloys to improve performance, longevity, and heat resistance in key aerospace elements. Nickel superalloys, mainly composed of nickel, are high-performing alloys made to endure severe temperatures, pressure, and mechanical stress. For example, advanced metallurgical solutions company Aubert & Duval, based in France, and UK-based Alloyed, an alloy and process design technologies company, introduced ABD-1000 AM, a state-of-the-art alloy devised specifically for additive manufacturing, in July 2024. The alloy, designed using Alloyed's Alloys-by-Design computational system, provides incredible environmental resistance and high-temperature durability, retaining its performance even at temperatures above 1000°C (1832°F) in its age-hardened condition. It offers a similar stress-rupture lifespan as the cast alloy Ni247LC, while ensuring crack-free additive manufacturing and heat treatment, which facilitates the creation of intricate components utilized in industries such as aerospace, power, automotive, defense, and space.

How Is The Aerospace Superalloys Market Segmented?

The aerospace superalloys market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Alloy Type: Cobalt, Iron, Nickel

2) By Form: Bar, Ingot, Powder, Sheet And Plate, Wire

3) By Application: Combustion Chambers, Seals, Turbine Blades, Turbine Discs, Vanes

4) By End-Use Industry: Commercial Aviation, Defense, Industrial Gas Turbine, Power Generation

Subsegments:

1) By Cobalt: Cast Cobalt-Based Superalloys, Wrought Cobalt-Based Superalloys, Cobalt-Chromium Alloys

2) By Iron: Austenitic Iron-Based Superalloys, Ferritic Iron-Based Superalloys, Martensitic Iron-Based Superalloys

3) By Nickel: Wrought Nickel-Based Superalloys, Cast Nickel-Based Superalloys, Powder Metallurgy Nickel-Based Superalloys

View the full aerospace superalloys market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-superalloys-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Aerospace Superalloys Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for aerospace superalloys. Moving forward, rapid market growth is projected to unfold in the Asia-Pacific region. The report provided comprehensive coverage of markets in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace Superalloys Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Titanium Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-titanium-global-market-report

Aerospace Materials Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-materials-market

Aerospace Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-plastics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.