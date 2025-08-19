Demand for Aerospace Radome Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.77 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Radome Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Aerospace Radome Market Be By 2025?

The size of the aerospace radome market has shown significant expansion in the recent past. It is predicted to escalate from $1.93 billion in 2024 to $2.08 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth in the past period can be a result of heightened production of military aircraft during the cold war, improvement in commercial aviation after the 1970s, an increase in radar-based navigation systems, enhanced use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the defense sector and the increasing demand for stealth features in fighter jets.

The size of the aerospace radome market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, reaching $2.77 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This forthcoming growth can be ascribed to the escalated adoption of refined radar systems in commercial aviation, increased defense enhancement programs across emerging economies, rising demand for weight-effective composite radomes, increased funding in hypersonic missile initiatives, and a heightened focus on aviation safety and climate tracking. Key trends foreseen during the forecast period encompass the evolution of multi-band and wideband radomes, the application of thermoplastic composites in manufacturing lightweight structures, the adoption of conformal radome patterns, progress in additive manufacturing methodologies, and the creation of radomes for hypersonic vehicles.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Aerospace Radome Market Landscape?

The rise in aerospace radome market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the acceleration in air travel. When referring to air travel, one is talking about the transfer of passengers or goods from one place to another by aircraft through the atmosphere. This could involve planes, helicopters, or any other airborne vehicles, and cover commercial, private, military, or leisure activities. The surge in air travel is a result of global economic growth, which boosts disposable income, making air travel more affordable for business and leisure purposes. With the increase in air travel comes the need for new aircraft and upgrades to existing ones. This generates demand for superior radome systems to facilitate key services like weather radar, satellite communications, and navigation equipment. This makes aerospace radomes a vital part of current aviation infrastructure. For example, US airlines transported 853 million passengers in 2022, an increase from 658 million in 2021, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a US federal agency, in March 2023. Hence, the growth in the aerospace radome market is being driven by the increase in air travel.

Who Are The Top Players In The Aerospace Radome Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Radome Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus SE

• Saint-Gobain Aerospace

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• AECOM Technical Services Inc.

• Saab AB

• TransDigm Group Incorporated

• Meggitt PLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aerospace Radome Industry?

Significant corporations in the aerospace and defense radome market are concentrating their efforts on growing their production facilities to boost production capacity, cater to increasing demand, and produce crucial components locally. This strategic growth aids in optimizing the supply chain, diminishing reliance on imports, and hastening the implementation of state-of-the-art radome systems on military and commercial aerospace platforms. For example, in June 2025, Spacefaring Technologies Pvt Ltd, an aerospace organization based in India, declared the inauguration of a specialized aircraft radome production facility in Assam, funded by an investment of Rs 100 crore. This initiative is in line with India's self-sufficient Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and it highlights the surging influence of startups in the aerospace sector.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Aerospace Radome Market

The aerospace radome market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fuselage Mounted, Nose, Wingtip Mounted

2) By Material Type: Fiberglass, Quartz, Kevlar, Other Material Types

3) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-body, Wide-body, Regional Jets, Other Aircraft Types

4) By Application: Communication Radomes, Environmental Radomes, Navigation And Radar Systems Radomes

5) By End-User: Civil Aviation, Defense, Space Exploration

Subsegments:

1) By Fuselage Mounted: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

2) By Nose: Fighter Jets, Commercial Jets, Helicopters, Missiles

3) By Wingtip Mounted: Surveillance Aircraft, Electronic Warfare Aircraft, Business Jets, Drones

Aerospace Radome Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global aerospace radome market, as per Aerospace Radome Global Market Report 2025, with projections for continued growth. The report comprehensively examines multiple regions, specifically, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

