The Business Research Company's Anti-Radiation Missile Global Market Report 2025| Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

Expected to grow to $8.67 billionin 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Anti-Radiation Missile Market Worth?

The market size of anti-radiation missiles has been experiencing robust growth in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $6.43 billion in 2024 to $6.84 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth during the historical period is resulting from the escalating need for radar inhibition, heightened emphasis on aerial dominance, growing initiatives for military modernization, rising state actor-related conflicts, and increased investments in missile technology.

In the coming years, the anti-radiation missile market is anticipated to experience robust expansion. The sector's worth is projected to increase to $8.67 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth anticipated in this period is attributable to the escalation of electronic warfare operations, enlarged defense budgets, the amplified demand for precision-guided armaments, the mounting threat from radar-based air defenses, and the increased inclusion of unmanned combat systems. The forecast period also sees significant trends such as progress in seeker technologies, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in missile guidance, advancements in technology-driven missile system miniaturization, enhancement in stealth missile abilities, and their integration with multi-domain warfare platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Anti-Radiation Missile Market?

Geopolitical friction is predicted to accelerate net growth within the anti-radiation missile market. This term essentially represents conflicts, disagreements, or competitions between nations or regions due to political, economic, territorial, or strategic justifications. Territorial disputes are a main source of these tensions, as they pose threats to national sovereignty and the domination over key strategical areas. Anti-radiation missiles contribute to these tensions by neutralizing adversary radar systems, thus augmenting tactical effectiveness in areas of conflict. They offer strategic benefits by maximizing the chances of accomplishing air operations and minimizing threats posed by air defenses. For example, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported that in October 2024, confrontations involving migrants at the US-Canada border topped 181,000 in 2024 - a 6.5% increase compared to the 170,000 reported in 2023. Consequently, the escalation in geopolitical tensions is stimulating the growth of the anti-radiation missile market. Increase in national defense budgets is also predicted to escalate the growth rate of the anti-radiation missile market. Said budgets represent the financial contribution made by governments to accommodate various military necessities, including operations, staff, equipment, and defense infrastructure. The rise in defense budgets can be attributed to the increased geopolitical tensions resulting from confrontations and safety issues on a regional scale, globally. These budgets aid the development of anti-radiation missiles by investing in avant-garde technologies, which help in the effective neutralization of enemy radar systems. Furthermore, they boost military readiness by facilitating the rapid dispersal and incorporation of advanced missile mechanisms into the current defense strategy. An instance of this was reported in April 2024, by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a non-government organization in Sweden, stating that worldwide military expenditure rose to $2.443 trillion – a hike of 6.8% compared to 2022. Hence, the swelling defense budgets are catalyzing the growth of the anti-radiation missile market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Anti-Radiation Missile Market?

Major players in the Anti-Radiation Missile Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales S.A.

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• MBDA UK Limited

• Saab Aktiebolag

• Bharat Electronics Limited

• Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Anti-Radiation Missile Sector?

Leading firms in the anti-radiation missile market are prioritizing the creation of technologically superior solutions, such as sophisticated seeker technology, to enhance precision, prevent radar shutdown strategies, and boost efficacy in electronic warfare situations. Sophisticated seeker technology in anti-radiation missiles pertains to the application of advanced sensors and algorithms, permitting the missile to identify, monitor, and accurately target radar emissions. For example, in May 2023, the Russian defense export company, JSC Rosoboronexport, introduced the Kh-31PD medium-range supersonic anti-radiation missile. This missile, designed to neutralize medium and long-range SAM systems' radars, air operation control radars, and early warning radars, achieves high supersonic speed using a scramjet with an integrated booster. The Kh-31PD is upgraded with a passive radar seeker for greater targeting and an extended engagement range compared to its predecessors. Its adaptable design facilitates compatibility with multiple fighter jets, thereby augmenting operational adaptability.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Anti-Radiation Missile Market Share?

The anti-radiation missile market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type of Missile: Air-to-Surface Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Ship-to-Shore Missiles, Multi-Role Missiles

2) By Guidance System: Active Guidance, Passive Guidance, Infrared Guidance, Multi-Mode Guidance

3) By Payload Type: High-Explosive Warhead, Cluster Munitions, Precision-Guided Munitions, Electronic Warfare Payloads

4) By Application Area: Military Applications, Civilian Applications

5) By End-User: Defense, Homeland Security

Subsegments:

1) By Air-to-Surface Missiles: Short-Range, Medium-Range, Long-Range

2) By Surface-to-Air Missiles: Short-Range, Medium-Range, Long-Range

3) By Ship-to-Shore Missiles: Anti-Ship, Coastal Defense, Land Attack

4) By Multi-Role Missiles: Anti-Radiation or Anti-Ship, Anti-Radiation or Anti-Aircraft, Anti-Radiation or Land Attack

What Are The Regional Trends In The Anti-Radiation Missile Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the global anti-radiation missile market. It is anticipated that the fastest growth during the forecast period will be witnessed by Asia-Pacific. The regions analyzed in the anti-radiation missile market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

