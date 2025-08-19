Land Reform and Rural Development holds engagement session on land access in Zanyokhwe, 20 Aug

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mzwanele Nyhontso, together with the Deputy Minister, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, will hold an engagement session on land in Zanyokhwe, Eastern Cape, on 20 August 2025.

The engagement session aims to address issues of land reform and rural development in the Amathole District Municipality. Members of the community, traditional leaders, landowners, land claimants, local municipalities, and farmer organisations will engage with the Department on the various challenges in accessing land for agricultural production and for settlement.

The Minister and Deputy Minister will also discuss efforts to ensure development opportunities and greater access to land and rural development support.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 20 August 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Zanyokhwe FPSU near Fort Cox Agricultural College

Media RSVP:

Ms Thabile Mehlomakhulu (DLRRD)

Cell: 071 309 2130

E-mail: Thabile.Mehlomakhulu@dalrrd.gov.za

