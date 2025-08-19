Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,374 in the last 365 days.

Land Reform and Rural Development holds engagement session on land access in Zanyokhwe, 20 Aug

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mzwanele Nyhontso, together with the Deputy Minister, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, will hold an engagement session on land in Zanyokhwe, Eastern Cape, on 20 August 2025.

The engagement session aims to address issues of land reform and rural development in the Amathole District Municipality. Members of the community, traditional leaders, landowners, land claimants, local municipalities, and farmer organisations will engage with the Department on the various challenges in accessing land for agricultural production and for settlement.

The Minister and Deputy Minister will also discuss efforts to ensure development opportunities and greater access to land and rural development support.

Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 20 August 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Zanyokhwe FPSU near Fort Cox Agricultural College

Media RSVP:
Ms Thabile Mehlomakhulu (DLRRD) 
Cell: 071 309 2130 
E-mail: Thabile.Mehlomakhulu@dalrrd.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Land Reform and Rural Development holds engagement session on land access in Zanyokhwe, 20 Aug

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more