Bulletproof Helmet Market Projected to Reach $1.5 Billion with 6.6% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Bulletproof Helmet Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Bulletproof Helmet Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a significant expansion in the size of the bulletproof helmet market. This increase is expected to continue, rising from $1.09 billion in 2024 and reaching $1.16 billion in 2025, depicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include a rise in defense budgets, the advancement of military modernization projects, a surge in terrorism and insurgency dangers, an increase in peacekeeping tasks, and a heightened number of border disputes.

Anticipations suggest a robust expansion in the bulletproof helmet market size within the approaching years. It's projected to elevate to $1.50 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This anticipated growth within the forecast phase is linked to the escalating demand for lightweight helmets, augmented use of night vision and integrated communication, surging requirements from civil security forces, an increasing emphasis on soldier survivability and productivity, and a growing call for customizable and modular helmets. Foremost tendencies during this predicted phase comprise advancements in ballistic material technologies, the evolution of modular helmet systems, the incorporation of night vision and thermal optics, progression in bulletproof visor technologies, and innovations in multi-threat protection helmets.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Bulletproof Helmet Market?

The escalation of terrorism threats is anticipated to spur the expansion of the bulletproof helmet market. Terrorism is defined as the unauthorized application of force and fear, particularly against ordinary people, with the intent of accomplishing political, religious or philosophical objectives. These growing threats of terrorism are largely fueled by political instability and conflicts, leading to power gaps and grievances that extreme groups manipulate to grow their base and execute assaults. Bulletproof helmets offer critical protection for security forces, significantly minimizing injuries and augmenting their capacity to effectively counter terrorism threats. For example, ReliefWeb, a US-based non-profit organization, reported in March 2023 that in 2022, the average fatality rate per terrorist act had increased to 1.7 from 1.3 fatalities per act in 2021. This signifies the first increase in the fatality rate in half a decade, hence, the escalating threats of terrorism are propelling the growth of the continuous glucose monitoring market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Bulletproof Helmet Market?

Major players in the Bulletproof Helmet Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M Company

• Gentex Corporation

• Safariland LLC

• NP Aerospace Ltd

• MKU Limited

• Galvion Ltd

• Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

• ArmorSource LLC

• Hard Shell Free Zone Establishment

• MARS Armor

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Bulletproof Helmet Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the bulletproof helmet industry are concentrating on the creation of rifle-rated ballistic helmets to increase the safety and effectiveness of soldiers in the field. These advanced protective headgears are designed to resist high-speed rifle bullets, heightening the safety measures for combative forces. For example, in November 2023, an Indian defense and aerospace firm, MKU Limited launched the Kavro Doma 360. This next-generation ballistic helmet signifies a significant progression in head protection for military and law enforcement staff. The helmet is designed for uniform protection in all five areas of the head and can effectively safeguard against high-caliber rifle risks such as the AK-47. It also maintains a back face signature of less than 20 mm, minimizing the possibility of blunt force trauma. Furthermore, its innovative harness system ensures a snug, comfortable fit and compatibility with current head-mounted devices, heightening safety measures and operational adaptability.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Bulletproof Helmet Market

The bulletproof helmet market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Modular Integrated Communications Helmet, Advanced Combat Helmet, Enhanced Combat Helmet, Other Types

2) By Material: Kevlar, Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene, Aramid, Other Materials

3) By Application: Military And Defense, Law Enforcement, Civilian

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Modular Integrated Communications Helmet: With Integrated Communication Systems, Without Integrated Communication Systems

2) By Advanced Combat Helmet: Standard Protection, Enhanced Protection

3) By Enhanced Combat Helmet: Lightweight Versions, Heavy-Duty Versions

4) By Other Types: Tactical Helmets, Ballistic Helmets, Riot Helmets

Global Bulletproof Helmet Market - Regional Insights

In the Bulletproof Helmet Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. During the forecasted period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the quickest growth rate. The territories included in the study were North and South America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

