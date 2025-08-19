The Business Research Company

Global Anti-UAV Defense System Market Report 2025 | Growth Drivers, Key Trends & Future Outlook to 2029

It will grow to $4.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%.” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Anti Umanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market Worth?

The market size of the anti unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system has experienced swift expansion in the past few years. It is predicted to escalate from $2.31 billion in 2024 to approximately $2.64 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The surge observed in the historical phase can be linked to the escalating uses of unmanned aerial vehicles in military operations, heightened anxiety over the security of airspace, increased occurrences of unauthorized drone invasions, the broadening of drone detection abilities, and the pioneering incorporation of jamming technologies.

Rapid growth is anticipated in the next few years in the anti unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system market, escalating to $4.46 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. This growth, predicted for the following period, will be fueled by factors such as increased investments in borderline security framework, the escalating demand for integrated anti-drone platforms, wider deployment in civilian areas, expanded intelligent surveillance systems and more procurement by agencies handling homeland security. The upcoming period will also witness major trends like technological progress in systems for detection and neutralization, increased focus on research and development in the area of directed energy arms, advancements in AI-based tracking, the evolution of portable anti-drone solutions, and an increased usage of multi-sensor integration in defense setups.

What Are The Factors Driving The Anti Umanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market?

The surge in security breaches is anticipated to boost the expansion of the anti unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system market in the future. These breaches involve situations where unauthorized entities infiltrate data, networks, or systems, imperiling their confidentiality, integrity, or accessibility. This escalation in security breaches is tied to the increased dependence on interconnected digital systems, which widens the number of access points and vulnerabilities that cybercriminals can manipulate. An anti-unmanned aerial vehicle defense mechanism is effective in thwarting security breaches by identifying and neutralizing unwarranted drones that threaten secure locales and crucial infrastructure. For example, ProtectUK, a free counter-terrorism protective security entity established by the UK government, affirmed in August 2024 that police reported over 6000 drone-related incidents during 2023. Thus, the surge in security breaches is fueling the growth of the anti unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Anti Umanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market?

Major players in the Anti Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales S.A.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

• Rheinmetall AG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Anti Umanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Sector?

Significant players in the anti-drone defense system market are progressively putting resources into creative solutions, like disruptive and architectural innovations, with a goal to upgrade detection precision, ameliorate threat classification, and facilitate swift response to complex drone threats. These kinds of innovations include pivotal advancements in technology and system structure that drastically boost current defense capabilities, offering more proficient, adaptable, and scalable solutions to confront evolving drone threats. For example, in March 2025, Airbus SE, a defense and aerospace corporation based in the Netherlands, introduced the Low Cost Air Defense (LOAD), a drone that launches missile designed specifically for air defense. This cost-efficient and reusable solution has the capacity to carry up to three guided missiles each time. When used with radar or Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, it enables semi-autonomous threat interaction. Constructed for strategic adaptability, LOAD is exempted from international traffic in arms regulations (ITAR) and effectively fills crucial voids in airspace defense.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Anti Umanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market Share?

The anti umanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Portable, Vehicle Mounted

2) By Technology: High Energy Laser Systems, Directed Energy Weapons, Electromagnetic Pulse Systems, Radio Frequency Jammers, Traditional Kinetic Interceptors

3) By Platform: Land-Based Systems, Naval Systems, Airborne Systems, Portable Systems, Vehicle-Mounted Systems

4) By Application: Military, Homeland Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Commercial Facilities

5) By End User: Government Agencies, Military Organizations, Law Enforcement Agencies, Private Security Firms

Subsegments:

1) By Portable: Handheld Systems, Backpack Systems, Tripod-Mounted Systems

2) By Vehicle Mounted: Armored Vehicle Systems, Tactical Vehicle Systems, Light Utility Vehicle Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Anti Umanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for anti unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense systems. It is predicted that the fastest-growing region during the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report on the anti unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

