Bulletproof Armored Vehicle Market Projected to Witness of US $20.12 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Bulletproof Armored Vehicle Market?

In recent times, the bulletproof armored vehicle sector has seen a substantial expansion. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, it's projected to increase from $13.21 billion in 2024 to $14.41 billion in 2025. The robust growth in the previous stage has been spurred by factors such as enhanced military modernization initiatives, escalating internal security threats, expanded defense budgets, a surge in terrorism events, and the heightened need for VIP transportation security.

Predictions suggest a significant expansion in the bulletproof armored vehicle market over the coming years. The market's projected growth to $20.12 billion by 2029 is at an 8.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this projected growth during the forecast period include geopolitical uncertainty, increased requirements for border security, a rise in private armored vehicle purchasing, a surge in demand for lightweight armored vehicles, and escalating crime rates in city zones. The forecast period also signals major trends like the integration of artificial intelligence, an increase in electric armored vehicle adoption, usage of lightweight composite materials, modular armor designing, and the customization of vehicle armor solutions.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Bulletproof Armored Vehicle Market?

The rise in security issues is forecasted to drive the growth of the bulletproof armored vehicle market in the future. These security issues involve threats like armed conflicts, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, and violent crimes that potentially harm individual and public safety. This increase in security concerns is a result of escalating geopolitical conflicts, causing an intensified risk of violent incidents, focused assaults, and instability across multiple global regions. The growing security issues stimulate the demand for bulletproof armored vehicles as people and groups look for improved security measures ensuring secure movement in high-risk settings. For example, a report by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a research institution based in the UK focusing on defense and security matters, revealed in December 2024 that the number of fatalities from violent events globally rose by 37% from July 2023 to June 2024 compared to the previous year, nearing 200,000 in total. Thus, the rise in security threats will fuel the growth of the bulletproof armored vehicle market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Bulletproof Armored Vehicle Market?

Major players in the Bulletproof Armored Vehicle Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW AG)

• BRABUS GmbH

• Centigon Security Group SAS

• WELP Armouring GmbH

• MSPV Inc.

• Shell Special Vehicles LLC

• ArmorMax International LLC

• Alpine Armoring Inc.

• Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring Fz LLC.

• Armored Group LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Bulletproof Armored Vehicle Market?

Prominent corporations in the bulletproof-armored vehicle market are keen on introducing innovative mobility options, for example, vehicles equipped with sophisticated driving technologies, to improve operational productivity. Armored cars integrated with leading-edge driving technologies are fortified vehicles featuring contemporary amenities like automated safety mechanisms, real-time sensing devices, and intelligent navigation aides for precise driving and heightened risk perception. For instance, INKAS, an armored car manufacturer based in Canada, introduced the Armored Lexus GX 550 in December 2024. This vehicle merges Lexus's leading-edge driving technology with undercover ballistic protection. It employs certified bullet-resistant steel and fortified glass designed to resist bullets, impacts, and bombs. It's equipped with 20-inch wheels using INKAS run-flat technology which guarantees functionality even if the tire is damaged. This brings together the robustness of the GX 550 and the sophistication of Lexus, offering a secure and high-end transport option for those in need of advanced-level protection.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Bulletproof Armored Vehicle Market Growth

The bulletproof armored vehicle market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Sport Utility Vehicles( SUVs), Sedan, Pickup Truck, Bus, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Steel, Aluminum, Composite, Other Materials

3) By Armor Type: Ballistic Armor, Blast-Resistant Armor, Combination Armor

4) By Level of Protection: B4, B5, B6, B7, Other Level of Protection

5) By End User: Government And Military, Private Security Services, Law Enforcement Agencies, Commercial Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By SUV: Luxury Armored SUV, Tactical Armored SUV, Commercial Armored SUV

2) By Sedan: Executive Armored Sedan, Military Armored Sedan, Diplomatic Armored Sedan

3) By Pickup Truck: Tactical Pickup, Utility Pickup, Commercial Armored Pickup

4) By Bus: Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Bus, VIP Transport Bus, Prisoner Transport Bus

5) By Other Product Types: Armored Vans, Armored Ambulances, Armored Cash-in-Transit Vehicles

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Bulletproof Armored Vehicle Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Bulletproof Armored Vehicle Global Market Report, North America took the lead as the biggest market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the swiftest rate in the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

