Blast Cabinet Market to Expand at a 6.9% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $4.15 Billion

Blast Cabinet Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Blast Cabinet Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Blast Cabinet Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for blast cabinets has expanded significantly over the recent years. The market is forecasted to increase from $2.97 billion in 2024 to $3.18 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Factors contributing to growth during the historic period can be attributed to a heightened focus on worker safety and dust containment, a growing need for environmentally friendly and effective cleaning methods, increased awareness of product quality and longevity, augmented infrastructure development, and a rise in the use of advanced materials.

A significant increase in the blast cabinet market size is anticipated in the coming years, potentially reaching a value of $4.16 billion by 2029, bolstered by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this expected growth during the forecast period include the rising demand for surface finishing and cleaning, a growing acceptance of automated blasting systems, an upward trend in automotive manufacturing, more investment in aerospace maintenance and overhaul procedures, and an increasing need for restoration and preservation of classic vehicles. Looking into trends for the forecast period, advancements in the technology used for automated blasting systems stand out, along with the merging of robotics and blast cabinets, innovations in dust collection and filtration methods, improvements to abrasive media through technology, and the creation of more user-friendly control systems.

Download a free sample of the blast cabinet market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25243&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Blast Cabinet Market?

The anticipated expansion of the automotive industry is predicted to drive the growth of the blast cabinet market. Operating in the realm of design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of vehicles, the automotive industry is witnessing growth due to an increased demand for advanced transportation methods, backed by global population growth and urbanization. The role of blast cabinets in the automotive industry includes offering effective surface cleaning, paint removal, and preparation of metal parts for coat inspection, which guarantees high-quality outcomes and durability of components. As evidence, the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), a French international association of motor vehicle manufacturers, reported that in 2022, the global automotive industry saw remarkable growth with a total vehicle production of 84.83 million units, a marked escalation from the 80 million units produced in 2021. Consequently, the automotive industry's growth is fuelling the blast cabinet market's expansion. Upcoming construction projects are another area influencing the growth of the blast cabinet market. These projects, planned initiatives involving design, development, and execution of buildings or infrastructure works, are on the rise due to quick urbanization and resulting need for residential, commercial, industrial, or public facilities. A blast cabinet comes in handy in construction projects by thoroughly cleaning, deburring, and preparing metal and concrete surfaces, facilitating better coating adhesion and enhancing durability. In August 2024, Eurostat, a government agency headquartered in Luxembourg, reported a 1.0% increase in construction production in the euro area in June 2024 in comparison to June 2023. This uptick in construction projects, therefore, is fostering the expansion of the blast cabinet market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Blast Cabinet Market?

Major players in the Blast Cabinet Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Kennametal Inc.

• Clemco Industries Corporation

• Surface Finishing Equipment Co.

• Empire Abrasive Equipment Co.

• Airblast B.V.

• Axxiom Manufacturing Inc.

• Hodge Clemco Ltd.

• Blast-It-All Inc.

• Stanley Industries Inc.

• Sinclair Mineral & Chemical Company.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Blast Cabinet Market Share?

The blast cabinet market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Pressure Blast Cabinets, Suction (Siphon) Blast Cabinets, Horizontal Cabinets, Vertical Cabinets

2) By Automation Level: Manual, Semi‑Automatic, Fully Automatic Systems

3) By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Industrial Manufacturing, Electronics, Other Applications

4) By End‑User: Original Equipment Manufacturers, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Pressure Blast Cabinets: Direct Pressure Blast Cabinets, Multiple Nozzle Systems, High-Capacity Pressure Vessels

2) By Suction (Siphon) Blast Cabinets: Light-Duty Siphon Cabinets, Heavy-Duty Siphon Systems, Mini Benchtop Models

3) By Horizontal Cabinets: Fixed Horizontal Cabinets, Tilting Bed Horizontal Cabinets, Conveyor-Fed Horizontal Systems

4) By Vertical Cabinets: Top-Loading Vertical Cabinets, Front-Access Vertical Cabinets, Rotary Table Vertical Systems

View the full blast cabinet market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blast-cabinet-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Blast Cabinet Market?

In the 2025 Blast Cabinet Global Market Report, North America topped the list as the largest region in 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Blast Cabinet Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/kitchen-cabinet-global-market-report

Household Furniture And Kitchen Cabinet Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-furniture-and-kitchen-cabinet-global-market-report

Warming Cabinet Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/warming-cabinet-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.