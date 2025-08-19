Demand for Ballistic Protective Gear Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $5.86 billion by 2029

Ballistic Protective Gear Global Market Report 2025

Ballistic Protective Gear Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, we have witnessed substantial growth in the market size of ballistic protective gear. It is projected to escalate from a value of $4.16 billion in 2024 to approximately $4.46 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The notable growth during the historic period is due to the surge in terrorism incidents, escalating military confrontations, augmentation of law enforcement agencies, government expenditure on defense, and an increase in urban crime rates.

The market size of ballistic protective gear is projected to experience considerable growth in the coming years, expanding to $5.86 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth for the forecasted period can be credited to increasing geopolitical unrest, heightened demand from law enforcement agencies, the burgeoning private security sector, the widening scope of counter-terrorism activities, and heightened awareness about individual safety. Key trends during the forecast period comprise the incorporation of intelligent technologies, the application of advanced ceramics and composites, ergonomically-friendly and lightweight designs, customization to tackle specific threats, and innovative protective gear specifically designed for women.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Ballistic Protective Gear Market Landscape?

The escalation of terrorist activities is anticipated to drive the ballistic protective gear market's progression. Terrorism, defined as the illegal utilization of violence or threats, particularly aimed at civilians, to achieve political, religious, or ideological goals. This growing terrorist activity can be attributed largely to political instability, with weak governance, power voids, and civil conflict fostering an environment in which extremist factions can flourish and gather followers. Ballistic protective gear increases the efficiency of anti-terrorism campaigns by protecting security forces from gunshots, explosions, and various other ballistic dangers during high-risk assignments, thereby enhancing their chances of survival, sustaining their state of readiness, and empowering them to react more assertively and effectively in adversarial conditions. For instance, as per the report issued by the Australia-based think tank, the Institute for Economics and Peace, in December 2023, terrorist attack lethality increased in 2022, with an average of 1.7 fatalities per attack compared to 1.3 fatalities per attack in 2021. As a result, the escalating prevalence of terrorism is a key driver for the growth of the ballistic protective gear market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Ballistic Protective Gear Market?

Major players in the Ballistic Protective Gear Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BAE Systems plc

• Safariland LLC

• Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

• Australian Defence Apparel Pty Ltd.

• MKU Limited

• U.S. Armor Corporation

• Mehler Vario System GmbH

• VestGuard UK Limited

• HardShell FZE

• MARS Armor Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Ballistic Protective Gear Industry?

Leading firms within the ballistic protective gear market have intensified their efforts to devise innovative product offerings, such as lightweight, high-cut ballistic helmets, to amplify operational mobility, comfort, and user safety. These superior helmets, which are lightweight and high-cut, are advanced protective headgear with raised ear sections made from light ballistic materials like aramid fibers or polyethylene. The design is meant to lighten head weight, offer ballistic protection, and ensure compatibility with communication and tactical equipment, thus improving mobility and situational awareness in high-risk operations. For instance, Premier Body Armor, LLC, a US-based firm in the ballistic protection industry, introduced the Fortis Ballistic Helmet in March 2024. This is a high-cut Level IIIA helmet with a weight of just 2.8 lbs. The helmet is equipped with a modular rail system, allowing smooth integration with night vision devices, communication headsets, and tactical accessories. Therefore, it can easily adjust to diverse mission requirements. It also features an avant-garde moisture-wicking liner and an adjustable suspension system for enhanced comfort during extended usage. Not only does it go beyond worldwide protection standards, but it also offers top-class performance without a steep price, thus redefining standards in protective headgear.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Ballistic Protective Gear Market

The ballistic protective gear market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Body Armor, Head Protection, Shields

2) By Material Type: Kevlar, Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE), Ceramics, Steel, Composite Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailing, Direct Sales, Third-Party Distributors, Specialty Stores, Government Procurement

4) By Application Area: Combat Operations, Crowd Control, Surveillance and Protection, Transportation Security, Sports and Recreation

5) By End User: Military, Law Enforcement, Private Security, Civilians, Industrial Workers

Subsegments:

1) By Body Armor: Soft Body Armor, Hard Body Armor, Concealable Vests, Tactical Vests, Plate Carriers

2) By Head Protection: Ballistic Helmets, Visors And Face Shields, Communication-Integrated Helmets, Modular Helmet Systems

3) By Shields: Handheld Ballistic Shields, Wheeled Ballistic Shields, Transparent Ballistic Shields, Foldable Or Collapsible Shields

Ballistic Protective Gear Market Regional Insights

In the Global Market Report 2025 for Ballistic Protective Gear, North America emerges as the dominant region in 2024. Moving forward, Asia-Pacific holds the prospect of being the most rapidly expanding region within the forecast period. The report encompasses a thorough analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

