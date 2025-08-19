Aviation IoT Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Aviation IoT Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Aviation IoT Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Aviation IoT Market?

The market size for aviation IoT has expanded dramatically in the last few years. The anticipated growth will see it rise from $7.55 billion in 2024 to $9.13 billion in 2025, which is a 20.9% CAGR. Factors contributing to the growth during this historic period are increasing demand for real-time monitoring of aircraft, a growing requirement for predictive maintenance, escalating air traffic, heightened expectations for passenger experience, and stringent regulations that demand safety and efficiency.

In the coming years, the aviation IoT market is projected to witness significant growth, with an expected value of $19.34 billion by 2029, expanding at a 20.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The growth is expected to be driven by factors such as heightened demand for real-time data analytics related to aircraft, growing attention to predictive maintenance, increased investment in intelligent airport infrastructure, the spread of in-flight connectivity services, rising adoption of IoT in cargo and baggage tracking, and the motivation to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience. Future trends in this period will include improvements in real-time aircraft health monitoring, AI-powered predictive maintenance, heightened passenger personalization, RFID-based baggage tracking enhancements, advanced avionics cybersecurity, 5G and satellite network seamless connectivity, and the inclusion of digital twins for intelligent flight operations.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Aviation IoT Market?

The increasing number of flights has been projected to push the advancement of the aviation IoT market in the future. The term air traffic refers to the movement of planes within regulated airspace as well as at airports, which is governed to ensure smooth and secure flight operations. A rise in income levels and competitive airfare has made aviation services more affordable to a wider population. The aviation IoT plays a critical role in enhancing air traffic by improving flight operations, minimizing delays, ensuring safety, and managing aircraft and airport systems more efficiently. For example, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), an American government agency, reported that in December 2023, US airlines transported 78.7 million systemwide scheduled service passengers, registering a 9.5% rise as compared to December 2022. This growth trend was noticed in both domestic and international travel sectors. Hence, the escalating air traffic is fueling the advancement of the aviation IoT market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Aviation IoT Market?

Major players in the Aviation IoT Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Siemens AG

• Boeing Group

• Airbus SE

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Honeywell Aerospace Inc.

• GE Aerospace Inc.

• Safran S.A.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Aviation IoT Market?

Leading businesses in the aviation IoT market are concentrating on creating IoT-integrated gateways installed in aircraft. These aim to facilitate immediate data exchange between on-board systems and the ground base, improving flight protection, operational effectiveness, and predictive maintenance capabilities. Such an IoT-installed gateway is a smart device fitted within the aircraft that connects internal systems to external networks, fostering real-time data exchange between the airplane and ground systems. For example, OnAsset Intelligence Inc., a U.S technology firm, introduced SENTRY 600 FlightSafe device in March 2024. This innovative move significantly enhanced aviation IoT by transitioning aircraft into connected hubs for live monitoring and asset tracking. The device establishes continual visibility into onboard conditions and adjacent ground operations by connecting to Bluetooth sensors in cargo holds, cabins, and aircraft parts like ULDs and galley carts. It retrieves crucial data on temperature, humidity, and asset location, even when the aircraft are stationary.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Aviation IoT Market Growth

The aviation iot market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, Satellite Communication, LoraWAN

3) By Application: Ground Operations, Passenger Experience, Aircraft Operations, Asset Management

4) By End-Use: Airport, Airline Operators, Maintenance, Repair, And Operations (MRO), Aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Actuators, Gateways, Edge Devices, IoT Modules, Communication Devices

2) By Software: Fleet Management, Predictive Maintenance, Passenger Management, Air Traffic Management, Analytics and Data Management, Security and Surveillance

3) By Service: Professional Services, Managed Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aviation IoT Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Aviation IoT Global Market Report, North America held the leading position in 2024. However, the fastest-growing region is predicted to be Asia-Pacific. The report includes data from multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

