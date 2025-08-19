The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Airport 4.0 Market to Reach $21.1 Billion at a Steady 12.9% CAGR by 2029

It will grow to $21.10 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Airport 4.0 Market Be By 2025?

Significant expansion has been observed in the airport 4.0 market size over the last several years. It is projected to accelerate from $11.42 billion in 2024 to $12.95 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. Factors contributing to this upswing during the historic period include heightened air passenger traffic, a surge in the need for automated ground operations, increasing investments in the modernization of airport infrastructure, a heightened focus on improving operational efficiency, and the rising adoption of intelligent security systems.

The airport 4.0 market is projected to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, expanding to a monetary value of $21.10 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.0%. This expected growth is largely due to rising usage of digital twin technology in airport planning, growing demand for smart and sustainable energy management, increased investment in cybersecurity structures, widespread adoption of 5G networks at airports, and an escalating need for real-time data analysis for crowd and flow control. The period of growth is predicted to see a surge in passenger biometrics driven by technology, production of autonomous ground vehicles, incorporation of cloud-based operation platforms, development of faultless travel ecosystems and advancements in touch-free passenger services.

Download a free sample of the airport 4.0 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25216&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Airport 4.0 Market Landscape?

The growth of the airport 4.0 market is slated to be driven by the rising demand for air travel. The act of transporting goods or passengers by aircraft, either through commercial or private flights, particularly over long distances, is referred to as air travel. The uptick in demand for air travel can be attributed to increased disposable incomes, allowing a greater number of people to travel by air for both business and leisure activities. Airport 4.0 has the potential to revolutionize air travel by integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and automation, aimed at improving efficiency, safety, and passenger experience throughout their journey. For example, in 2025, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association based in Canada, reported that international air traffic registered a 13.6% growth in 2024 compared to 2023. During the same time, there was a 12.8% increase in overall flight capacity. With this backdrop, the rising demand for air travel is serving as a catalyst for the expansion of the airport 4.0 market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Airport 4.0 Market?

Major players in the Airport 4.0 Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Raytheon Technologies

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Thales Group

• Leidos Holdings Inc.

• T-Systems International GmbH

• Indra Sistemas S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Airport 4.0 Industry?

Leading businesses in the airport 4.0 market are currently concentrating on the creation of original solutions such as airport operations management software. These solutions are designed to consolidate inspections, boost safety conformity, and upgrade asset administration. This software is a mobile-oriented platform that aids airports in handling inspections, safety documentation, work orders, and asset upkeep, all combined with GIS integration and compliance tracking. For example, in July 2024, TADERA, a US-centered aviation technology firm, introduced AirportIQ Operations 4.0 into its AIQ framework, a sophisticated operations module. This platform assists airports in effectively managing safety, inspections, compliance, asset surveillance, incident reporting, and work orders under a unified system that conforms with FAR Part 139 rules. Crafted for easy utilization on web, tablet, and mobile gadgetry (including offline functionalities), it also equips administrators with modifiable checklists and forms to facilitate streamlined operations and empower data-informed decision making.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Airport 4.0 Market

The airport 4.0 market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Automated Check-In Systems, Biometric Security Systems, Smart Baggage Handling, Internet Of Things-Enabled Infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Service

2) By Size: Large, Medium, Small

3) By Service Type: Passenger Services, Cargo Services, Maintenance And Ground Services, Airport Security Services

4) By Application: Airside, Airtraffic Maintenance, Aircraft Maintenance, Passenger Screening, Other Applications

5) By End Market: Implementation, Upgrade And Services

Subsegments:

1) By Automated Check-In Systems: Self-Service Kiosks, Mobile Check-In Solutions, Web-Based Check-In Platforms, Facial Recognition-Enabled Check-In, E-gates And Boarding Pass Scanners

2) By Biometric Security Systems: Facial Recognition Systems, Fingerprint Scanners, Iris Recognition Systems, Biometric E-Passport Verification, Multi-Modal Biometric Systems

3) By Smart Baggage Handling: Radio Frequency Identification Baggage Tracking, Automated Baggage Sorting Systems, Baggage Reconciliation Systems, Smart Baggage Tags, Baggage Handling Robotics

4) By Internet of Things (IoT)-Enabled Infrastructure: Smart Sensors And Devices, Predictive Maintenance Systems, Internet Of Things Enabled Asset Tracking, Smart Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning And Lighting Systems, Airport Facility Automation

5) By Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Service: Artificial Intelligence Based Virtual Assistants And Chatbots, Predictive Analytics For Passenger Flow, Artificial Intelligence Driven Passenger Feedback Systems, Real-Time Information And Recommendation Engines, Language Translation And Voice Recognition Tools

View the full airport 4.0 market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airport-40-global-market-report

Airport 4.0 Market Regional Insights

In the Airport 4.0 Global Market Report 2025, North America topped the list as the largest region in 2024. However, the region projected to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period is Asia-Pacific. The report scoped in on several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global overview.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Airport 4.0 Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Smart Airport Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-airport-global-market-report

Airport Information System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airport-information-system-global-market-report

Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/airport-technologies-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.