CAROLS IN THE DOMAIN CHANGES NAMING RIGHTS FOR FIRST TIME IN 21 YEARS

Announcing The Salvation Army's Carols in the Domain

Carols in the Domain announces new naming rights partner for the first time in 21 years

It gives me enormous pleasure to announce, that as of 2025, the 43rd event will be known as The Salvation Army’s Carols in the Domain” — Michael McKay

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carols in the Domain will have a new naming rights partner for the first time in 21 years, following Woolworths decision to hand over its long-held position on the iconic event.

The Salvation Army will be the new naming partner for the 43rd year of Carols in the Domain, extending their long relationship as the event’s official charity partner.

“It gives me enormous pleasure to announce, that as of 2025, the 43rd event will be known as The Salvation Army’s Carols in the Domain,” said longstanding event organiser and activeTV President, Michael McKay.

“Our focus will be on supporting the important work of the Salvos at Christmas and how we can continue to make a difference for those doing it tough during the festive season,” he added.

Janine Kewming from The Salvation Army said, “The Salvation Army is proud to extend our strong connection with Carols in the Domain and promote our shared values of bringing the true hope and joy of Christmas to life by giving back to those in need through our annual Christmas Appeal.”

The Salvation Army have been the event’s charity partner for all but its first year, so for it to now be known as ‘The Salvation Army’s Carols in the Domain’ is a dream come true for event founder Robyn Hobbs. “I want to thank the Salvos and activeTV for making this happen, it just feels so right that this event should be presented by the Salvos.”

Woolworths will remain as a major supporter, paving the way for today’s announcement of a new naming rights partnership.

All parties extended their sincere thanks to Woolworths for their generous support over two decades and for continuing that relationship into 2025.

“Our mission statement in recent years has been simple and that’s To Give Australians A Joyous Christmas. By working even more closely with the Salvos, and with the unwavering generosity of Aussies, we’ll be able to ensure that joy spreads to the very outreaches of our community,” added Michael McKay.

Carols in the Domain has become Australia’s largest annual Christmas celebration and will be held on Saturday December 20.

More information at www.carolsinthedomain.com

To find out more about The Salvation Army, visit salvationarmy.org.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.