Civil Defense UAVs Market Report 2025 | Growth, Key Factors & Trends Outlook Through 2029

Civil Defense UAVs Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Civil Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for civil defense unmanned aerial vehicles has experienced a fast-paced expansion in the last few years. The market's size is anticipated to climb from $2.17 billion in 2024 to $2.45 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This swift growth experienced in previous years can be credited to factors such as the burgeoning integration of autonomous systems powered by AI, the widespread adoption of swarm robotics, strong investment in research, development and defense procurement, the pressing need for platforms resilient to electronic warfare, and the increasing government support for joint ventures and allied collaborations.

In the coming years, the civil defense unmanned aerial vehicles market is predicted to experience significant growth, expanding to $3.96 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be connected to an increased need for surveillance and reconnaissance, expansions in defense and security budgets, growing geopolitical disruptions and conflicts, rising demand within the defense and security sector, and the escalating usage of UAVs in uneven and counter-terrorism actions. Key trends projected within this period comprise advancements in independent flight systems, incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) for instant decision-making, advancements in the coordination of drone swarms, enhancements in the technology of long-duration battery systems, and the amalgamation of high-end imaging and thermal sensors.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Civil Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Global Market Growth?

The anticipated expansion of the civil defense unmanned aerial vehicles market is likely to be fueled by the escalating demand for superior surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. The reference here is to the adoption of state-of-the-art technology and sensors capable of generating precise, real-time intelligence, vital for improved situational awareness and decision-making process. This growing requirement is triggered by the necessity for immediate situational understanding to efficiently detect and counter emerging security and crisis threats. Civil defense unmanned aerial vehicles can enhance this superior surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities by offering high-resolution imaging, real-time aerial monitoring, and data gathering over larger or inaccessible areas, without endangering human lives. For example, as per the International Trade Administration, a US government agency, in May 2024, there's an expected 40% surge in the worldwide number of commercially operating drones from 2022 to 2030. Hence, the rising expectation for advanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities is propelling the civil defense unmanned aerial vehicles market growth. The Upward Trend In Defence Budgets Promotes Market Growth Considering The Affordable Surveillance And Heightened Security Needs

Who Are The Major Players In The Civil Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market?

Major players in the civil defense unmanned aerial vehicles market include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Thales S.A.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Textron Inc.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

• TEKEVER Autonomous Systems

• Parrot Drones SAS

• Schiebel Group

• Garuda Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Civil Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Sector?

Leading firms in the civil defense unmanned aerial vehicles market are concentrating on creating advancements such as fixed-wing vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drones to improve operational adaptability, stamina, and speed of deployment in emergency situations. A fixed-wing VTOL drone is a remotely piloted vehicle that merges the need for no runway during takeoff and landing, typically associated with rotorcraft, with the fast, far-reaching flight of fixed-wing models. For example, in June 2025, Delair, a company based in France, introduced the DT61, equipped with cutting-edge vertical takeoff and landing abilities, long endurance exceeding seven hours, and modular payload integration for flexible, multi-purpose surveillance and inspection over large terrestrial and maritime regions in both the civil and military sectors. Its compact, quick-to-deploy design facilitates the concurrent functioning of high-performance sensors, making it perfect for quick action, intelligence collection, and civil defense maneuvers.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Civil Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Share?

The civil defense unmanned aerial vehicles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fixed-Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Rotary-Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Hybrid Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

2) By Application: Surveillance, Search And Rescue, Disaster Management, Firefighting, Border Security

3) By End-User: Government, Military, Civil Defense Organizations, Public Safety Agencies, Emergency Services

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed-Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Conventional Fixed-Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

2) By Rotary-Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Single-Rotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Multi-Rotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Coaxial Rotor Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

3) By Hybrid Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Tilt-Wing Hybrid Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Tilt-Rotor Hybrid Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Tail-Sitter Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

What Are The Regional Trends In The Civil Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Civil Defense Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, North America was identified as the leading region for the past year, 2024. The market is expected to grow the fastest in the Asia-Pacific region. The report covered several regions namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

